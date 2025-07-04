Aviva Life Insurance Wins Product of the Year 2025 in Retirement Income and ULIP Categories

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 4: Aviva Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurance companies, has been awarded the prestigious Product of the Year 2025 title in two key categories: Life Insurance - Retirement Income and Life Insurance - ULIP. The recognition was based on a nationwide consumer survey conducted by NielsenIQ, as part of the 17th edition of Product of the Year in India.

The winning products, Aviva Signature Increasing Income Plan and Aviva Signature Investment Plan, were voted by consumers as the most innovative in their respective categories. This highlights Aviva India's strong focus on customer-centric product design, simplicity, and relevance to today's financial needs.

Commenting on the win, Asit Rath, CEO and MD, Aviva India, said, "We are truly honoured to be recognised as Product of the Year 2025 in two key life insurance categories: Retirement Income and ULIP. The Aviva Signature Increasing Income Plan and Aviva Signature Investment Plan were thoughtfully designed to address our customers' real-life needs, whether it's creating a reliable stream of income post-retirement or building a disciplined investment habit for the future. Being voted by consumers as the most innovative in both categories is a powerful validation of our approach. We thank our customers for their trust and we remain fully committed to meeting their expectations, as their continued support is valuable to us."

Speaking on the achievement, Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India, said, "Consumers across the country have recognized two of Aviva Life Insurance's products as Product of the Year 2025 winners in two categories: Retirement Income and ULIP. These wins are a testament to Aviva's commitment to customer-first innovation, financial foresight, and product excellence. In a year where consumer choices spanned diverse categories from wellness and home solutions to financial security, it is commendable that Aviva Life Insurance stood out in two mission-critical segments of life insurance. We congratulate the Aviva team for earning the trust and votes of Indian consumers through thoughtfully designed and future-ready financial solutions."

Adding his perspective, Ajai Kumar Tripathi, Chief and Appointed Actuary, Aviva India, said, "At Aviva India, every product we design begins with a single question - what does the customer truly need? This recognition as Product of the Year 2025 in both Retirement Income and ULIP categories is a proud validation of our approach to purposeful product innovation. We combine deep consumer insights with robust actuarial analysis and continuous benchmarking against the best in the industry to ensure our offerings deliver long-term value, simplicity, and security."

Aviva Signature Increasing Income Plan is a non-linked, non-participating savings life insurance plan that provides customers with guaranteed annual income that increases by a simple interest rate of 15% on every 3rd anniversary of the Payout Period, along with life cover and flexible payout options. Designed for those planning long-term financial stability post-retirement, the plan offers the option to receive income for up to 40 years and includes an Accidental Death Benefit rider for added protection.

Aviva Signature Investment Plan is a Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) crafted for customers who seek long-term investment growth with life insurance coverage. With zero premium allocation charges, return of mortality, and access to 8 fund options with unlimited free switches, the plan supports goal-based wealth creation while offering peace of mind. Loyalty additions further enhance the value of the plan at maturity.

This dual recognition strengthens Aviva's position as a customer-focused insurer committed to building simple, transparent and future-ready financial solutions that align with the evolving needs of Indian families.

Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited is a joint venture between Dabur Invest Corp and Aviva International Holdings Limited, a UK-based insurance group with a rich history dating back to 1696. Aviva Life Insurance India is dedicated to enhancing the financial well-being of its customers through innovative insurance solutions and customer-centric initiatives.

Website: www.avivaindia.com

