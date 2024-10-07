Avoiding Penalties: How to Check Vehicle Insurance Status Online Using Parivahan

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 7: All vehicle owners have insurance policies for their vehicles in India. It not only provides you with the legal grant to drive on the roads of the country but also financially assists you against any monetary loss related to your vehicle.

However, it is important for vehicle owners to regularly stay updated with the current status of their motor vehicle policies from Parivahan Seva. It helps you to have legal compliance and avoid costly penalties. Read this blog till the end to find out how you can do that in detail.

How to Check Vehicle Insurance Status Online Through Parivahan?

Parivahan Seva is a Government website and is a platform specifically for services related to the transport of the country. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways runs the website of Parivahan for the citizens of India.

Thus, you can access this website for any of your transport-related issues, which include paying fines, challan, and bike insurance checks online etc.

Nevertheless, you can refer to the following steps to check the current status of your vehicle insurance plan:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Parivahan Sewa.

Step 2: Navigate to the option called "Information Services" located on the top of the home page.

Step 3: A drop-down menu will appear, select the option called "Know Your Vehicle Details".

Step 4: You will be redirected to another page called the VAHAN NR e-Services page.

Step 5: Now log in to the website with your registered mobile number.

Step 6: You will receive a verification code on your registered mobile number. Put the verification code and the registration number of your vehicle in their designated places.

Step 7: Select the "Search Vehicle" option to proceed. And the screen will display all the details related to your vehicle including your vehicle insurance policy, its coverage, expiry date etc.

How Can You Check Your Vehicle Insurance Status on the mParivahan App?

Alternative to the Parivahan Sewa's official website, you can also view the current status of your vehicle insurance policy using the mParivahan app. Go through the following steps to learn how you can do that:

Step 1: Download the mParivahan app and install it on your device.

Step 2: First select the language you want to access the website in.

Step 3: Once you click on "Continue" you will see a dashboard with two options to check the status of your vehicle insurance.

Step 4: Now enter the required details as asked, which include the registration number of your vehicle or driving licence number.

Step 5: Click on the "Search" button to continue.

Step 6: At this stage, you need to sign in with your registered mobile number and the screen will display all the details related to your vehicle including your vehicle insurance policy, its coverage, expiry date etc.

How Can You Avoid Penalties by Checking Vehicle Insurance Status?

Policyholders can successfully avoid legal complications and costly penalties by regularly checking the status of their vehicle insurance policy. Go through the following points to learn how to check vehicle insurance status online parivahan:

* Helps You Detects Lapse

Whenever you view your vehicle insurance details, you can stay updated on the expiry date of your policy. In case you fail to renew the plan before it lapses, it can be declared null and void by the provider or put you into penalties. Checking your status regularly can help you detect the lapse date, enabling you to proceed accordingly.

* Enables Your Timely Premium Payment

In case a policyholder fails to pay all the due premiums within the stipulated time, the insurance provider holds the right to levy penalties. To avoid such scenarios, you need to go through the status of your vehicle insurance plan so that you can clear all your due premium payments on time.

* Allows You to Verify the Details

Whatever modifications you make to your existing vehicle insurance plan, should be reflected in the status of your insurance plan. Thus, it is important to regularly check the current status of your motor vehicle insurance plan. It helps you ensure it is up to date and without any errors, enabling you to avoid unnecessary penalties.

Final Word

To sum it up, it is always better to check and ensure the current status of your vehicle insurance from trusted and reliable sites. Thus, it is highly advisable for vehicle owners to stay updated on their vehicle insurance status from Parivahan Sewa. This way, you can verify and identify necessary issues that need to be resolved, while also keeping track of the lapse date. Hence, follow the steps and points mentioned in the blog and proceed with your vehicle insurance policy at your convenience.

