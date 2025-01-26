Avon cycles maker Onkar Singh Pahwa dedicates his Padma Shri award to parents

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 26 : Onkar Singh Pahwa, Chairman of popular cycle maker Avon Cycles Ltd, upon whom Padma Shri has been conferred, dedicated this prestigious award to his parents who started the business decades back.

Pahwa joined the business in 1973. The business was started by his father and uncle.

"Now that I have got the Padma Shri award, I will dedicate it to my parents. Whatever they taught me, I will dedicate it to them," Pahwa told ANI.

Bicycle, once being the necessity of life, has changed its utility, he said, speaking about the cycle industry which has seen a sea change with more and more adoption of motorbikes.

"Now they are mostly used for recreation and exercise. Its profile has completely changed. "Today, kids are our customers. Until a kid is 15-16 years old, the cycle is being changed every year," he said.

Many countries, who earlier used to import from China, have started importing from India, he asserted, asked about the business prospects of bicycles.

"We have also received good orders," the Padma Shri awardee said. "The coming times are also good for export. If the government makes separate cycling lanes in India, ensures cycling is safe, then definitely demand for bicycles will rise."

"Everyone who works for the company, they see this (announcement) with great dedication," he said. "Any employee who comes to us, he doesn't leave us. We have a family relationship with the employees, and with our vendors and our dealers."

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every year.

For the year 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor