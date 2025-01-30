AVP Infracon Receives Positive Credit Rating from Acuite Ratings

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE -AVPINFRA), one of the leading infrastructure development companies, has been assigned a long-term rating of 'ACUITE BBB' with a 'Stable' outlook and a short-term rating of 'ACUITE A3+' by Acuite Ratings & Research Limited for its bank facilities amounting to Rs.107 Cr.

The rating reflects company's strong operational track record, experienced leadership, and consistent business growth. The company has built a solid reputation in the infrastructure sector, specializing in the construction of expressways, highways, bridges, and flyovers. With a strong order book, healthy profitability margins, and a strong financial risk profile, the company is well-positioned for sustainable growth.

Acuite Ratings anticipates continued stability in AVP Infracon'sperformance, supported by its expanding order book and strategic execution capabilities. Future rating considerations will be influenced by the company's ability to sustain revenue growth, manage working capital efficiently, and execute projects within scheduled timelines.

Commenting on the credit rating, Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said, "We are delighted with the 'ACUITE BBB' rating, which affirms our strong financial standing and operational efficiency. This recognition underscores our consistent growth and commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure projects.

As we continue our journey of growth, these ratings will fuel our strategic objectivesscaling operations, expanding market reach, and enhancing technological capabilities. We believe this will strengthen the confidence of our partners, investors, and customers, enabling us to seize emerging opportunities and solidify our position as a key player in the infrastructure domain. Looking ahead, we remain focused on creating long-term value and contributing to the development of reliable and sustainable electrical infrastructure across the nation."

