AVP Infracon Secures Rs 16.23 Cr Infrastructure Order for Road Over Bridge Construction in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE – AVPINFRA), a prominent player in the Indian infrastructure development sector, has announced the receipt of a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Superintending Engineer, Highways NABARD & Rural Roads Circle, Salem-7. The order pertains to the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Km 0/6 of Thaneerpandal Road, replacing the existing Level Crossing No. 6 located between Singanallur and Peelamedu railway stations in Tamil Nadu.

The contract, awarded by a domestic government entity, carries a total value of approximately ₹16.23 Cr. As per the terms of the agreement, the project is scheduled for completion within a timeframe of 18 months from the commencement date.

This development marks a significant addition to AVP Infracon's growing portfolio of transportation infrastructure projects and underscores the company’s continued presence in critical road and bridge construction initiatives across southern India. The new ROB is expected to ease traffic congestion, enhance commuter safety, and facilitate smoother connectivity between the Singanallur and Peelamedu regions, which are vital transit points within the Coimbatore urban agglomeration.

AVP Infracon Limited has built a robust reputation for executing infrastructure projects across highways, bridges, and civil construction sectors. The company's focus on timely delivery, engineering excellence, and compliance with stringent quality standards has positioned it as a reliable partner for public infrastructure development in the country.

The newly awarded project aligns with the government's broader agenda to modernize transportation networks and improve rural and urban connectivity through enhanced road infrastructure. With this contract, AVP Infracon strengthens its role in supporting regional development and contributing to long-term mobility solutions in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the receipt new order, Mr. Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said, “We are pleased to announce the receipt of the Letter of Acceptance for the construction of a Road Over Bridge, awarded to us by the Superintending Engineer, Highways NABARD & Rural Roads Circle, Salem-7. This order further strengthens our position as a trusted execution partner for state infrastructure agencies and highlights our expanding footprint in Tamil Nadu's road development landscape.

This project is aligned with our long-term vision to contribute meaningfully to the state's mission of building safe, sustainable, and future-ready infrastructure. At AVP Infracon, we remain committed to delivering high-quality infrastructure assets through our strong technical capabilities, rigorous project execution, and a dedicated workforce.

Our team is fully prepared to complete this project within the stipulated 18-month timeline, upholding the highest standards of engineering excellence, safety, and compliance. We are grateful to the authorities for their continued trust in AVP Infracon Limited and look forward to playing a continued role in Tamil Nadu's infrastructure growth journey.”

