AVPN Global Conference 2025 Comes to a Successful Close with Bold New Strategies Charted for Asia's Social & Environmental Future

BusinessWire India

Hong Kong, September 11: The AVPN Global Conference 2025 has concluded its final day, marked by a powerful three-day assembly of bold advocacy, boundary-pushing dialogue, and actionable strategies for Asia, at a time when the region is navigating global headwinds. This year, the AVPN Global Conference 2025 hosted more than 1,550 delegates from 50 markets, and featured 300 speakers across 110 sessions. The AVPN Global Conference 2025 spotlighted Asia's emergence as a powerhouse in philanthropy, social innovation, and impact investing. Through deep dives into Climate action for just transition and adaptation, health impact, gender equality, technology and AI, faith and giving, impact measurement, family-led capital, next-gen giving, and innovative finance, the event catalysed practical partnerships and launched new solutions for data-driven, outcome-focused impact.

With the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust as the host partner, the 12th edition of the annual global event saw authoritative dialogues under the theme "Asian Leadership for an Inclusive World". The closing day underscored how AVPN Global Conference 2025 went beyond discussion, and mobilised the region's innovation, collaboration, and capital into initiatives that resonate with Asia's unique socio-economic realities. From plenaries on the power of regional collaboration and gender-just economies, to workshops on climate action, blended finance, and tech-driven health outcomes, delegates showcased a future-forward Asian approach that meets the demands of the present macro landscape.

"In a world marked by constant disruptions, the AVPN Global Conference 2025 has shown that Asia is not merely reacting to global challenges; we are actively shaping the solutions," said Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, in her closing remarks. "We are reimagining how philanthropy and impact investment can create bold, lasting change for our societies and environment. Over the past few days, leaders from across Asia and around the world have come together not just to discuss, but to co-create actionable solutions that reflect our region's diverse realities and untapped potential. As we conclude this Hong Kong chapter, we are pleased to announce that we will be holding the 13th edition of the AVPN Global Conference in India."

Building on the momentum from Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong, the AVPN Global Conference 2026 will be held in New Delhi, India, from 25 to 27 August 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. It will be the first and the largest gathering of global funders, impact investors, policymakers, corporates, and innovators to be held in India to move capital toward impact at scale.

For the Conference 2025, the key initiatives announced include:

-Catalysing Malaysia's Climate Resilience through Public-Private-Philanthropic Partnerships: Malaysia is emerging as a regional leader in climate resilience, leveraging its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship. Flagship initiatives like the ASEAN Power Grid and the Climate Finance Innovation Lab demonstrate the nation's commitment to mobilise diverse groups of capital through public-private-philanthropic partnerships (PPPPs). The ASEAN Power Grid (APG) is a regional initiative to link electricity systems across all ten ASEAN member states, aiming to enhance energy security, support renewable energy use, and strengthen economic integration. The Climate Finance Innovation Lab (CFIL) aims to serve as a collaborative platform to ideate, develop, and accelerate innovative climate finance solutions and mechanisms that can mobilise private and public finance to support Malaysia's transition to net zero, to strengthen its climate resilience and to advance nature-positive actions. This initiative is in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia to bring in different pools of capital owners to explore how catalytic capital can be leveraged to fund infrastructure projects at scale.

-Catalysing Solutions for a People-Centric Energy Transition: Launch of a new AVPN People-Centric Energy Transition Report: Asia's clean energy transition is gaining momentum, yet its benefits and burdens are unevenly distributed. Communities, workers, consumers and small businesses often bear the brunt of disruption, with limited support to adapt and thrive. The report showcases scalable models that embed community participation, gender equity, workforce transition, and social protection into energy strategies.

-Driving Collective Impact on Climate x Health: AVPN presented the new framework for an impact-driven Community of Practice (CoP), which builds on the momentum of the Lighthouse Fund that supported locally led, innovative initiatives. The CoP aims to unite diverse stakeholders, strengthen partnerships, bridge funding gaps, and influence policy ensuring sustainable progress at the intersection of climate and health.

-ISO 53001: A New Global Standard for Sustainable Development Goals Emerges: Credibility and accountability are critical for impact organisations to earn trust, attract capital, and deliver real outcomes. ISO 53001, the new management system standard for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is a transformative tool that enables organisations to move beyond alignment with the ISO Strategy 2021 - 2030 towards auditable, comparable, and decision-useful impact data. Co-developed by ISO and UNDP, ISO 53001 aims to strengthen governance, attract values-aligned investment, and protect against impact washing, positioning early adopters as leaders in the global shift from intention to verified, measurable impact.

As the curtains close on AVPN Global Conference 2025, the call for bold action continues. Business leaders, investors, philanthropists, policymakers, and innovators from around the world gathered in Hong Kong with a single-minded objective: to transform the region's challenges amidst a multi-polar world, economic uncertainties, and urgent climate risks, and launch Asia-developed solutions that address both social and environmental impact at scale. Delegates depart energised to advance Asia-developed, Asia-led solutions, ensuring that the region plays a defining role in building a more just, resilient, and inclusive future.

More information about the AVPN Global Conference 2026 will be made available on the AVPN website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor