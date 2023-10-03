Avro India partners with Bollywood star Sonu Sood for brand association

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: AVRO India Limited (NSE–AVROIND &BSE – 543512), One of the leading manufacturers of plastic moulded furniture products and a plastic recycler, has announced onboarding the famous Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as its brand association.

Sonu Sood, a well-known actor in the Indian film industry with a career spanning more than two decades, has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment world and society at large. Beyond his exceptional acting skills, Sonu Sood is known as a humanitarian and philanthropist. His unwavering dedication to assisting those in need, along with various other charitable initiatives, has garnered widespread recognition and admiration.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sushil Aggarwal, Chairman of Avro India Limited, said, "We are delighted to welcome Sonu Sood as our Brand Association at Avro India Limited. This partnership signifies a momentous occasion in our company's history. Sonu Sood's remarkable journey from a successful actor to a humanitarian icon deeply resonates with our core values of compassion and innovation. His unwavering dedication to serving society, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is truly inspiring.

At Avro, we've always strived to deliver the highest quality plastic moulded furniture that stands the test of time. With Sonu Sood by our side, we are confident that our commitment to excellence and our mission to make a positive impact on society will reach new heights. Together, we aim to empower and inspire individuals to lead more comfortable and purposeful lives."

Speaking on the collaboration with Avro Sonu Sood said, “Strength has come together with strength, as Avro has been winning the trust of more than 5 crore families over the past 20 years. Whether it's for your home, office, classroom, or canteen, Avro is a preferred choice for both our elders and youngsters, making it a versatile option for all. With more than 30 thousand dealers placing their trust in Avro, you too can join the Avro furniture family. It will take care of you for years and years and comes with a 3-year guarantee. A strong chair means an Avro chair."

