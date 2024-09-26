Avvatar India Revolutionizes the Protein Market with the Success of Its Performance Whey Campaign

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Avvatar India, a leader in the 100 per cent vegetarian whey protein market, proudly announces the exceptional success of its Performance Whey campaign, ushering in a new era of personalized nutrition for fitness enthusiasts across India. This unconventional campaign, the first of its kind in the protein and nutrition sector, offers a customized experience that has deeply resonated with consumers. Avvatar India has significantly transformed the market, achieving a remarkable fourfold growth since the last couple of years.

The Performance Whey campaign has positioned Avvatar India at the forefront of innovation with its customizable protein jarsa first in India's fitness industry. Customers now have the unique opportunity to have their names engraved on their protein jars, a personal touch that reflects Avvatar India's commitment to customer engagement and satisfaction.

Akshali Shah, Executive Director at Parag Milk Foods Ltd., expressed her excitement about the campaign's success, stating, "Performance now has a new name - yours. Our commitment to personalization has allowed us to connect with our customers on a more personal level than ever before. The response has been phenomenal, reinforcing that personalization is not just a luxury - it's a powerful motivator. In a country where 80% of the population suffers from protein deficiency, we aim to bridge the nutritional gap by offering a convenient way to add essential protein to daily diets."

Due to the overwhelming response, Avvatar India is extending a special offer from September 27 till the stock lasts. The first 1,000 orders placed during this period will include custom-engraved jars, ensuring that even more customers can experience this exclusive offering.

The launch was further amplified by a compelling 3D video, coupled with endorsements from over 100 athletes and leading fitness influencers on Avvatar's social media platforms. The campaign's message"Workout toh bahut karte ho, lekin 'Performance Kaha Hai?"captured the attention of fitness enthusiasts nationwide, reinforcing the brand's ethos of prioritizing performance and quality.

As Avvatar India continues to innovate, it sets a new benchmark in the industry, proving that Indian brands can deliver world-class quality and personalized experiences that cater to the iverse tasdtes and needs of modern consumers. For those looking to make their fitness journey more personal, now is the time to seize this exclusive opportunity to customize your Performance Whey jar. Avvatar India is here to ensure that your health regimen is as unique as you are.

Personalized packs will be available for pre-order on the Avvatar India website- https://www.avvatarindia.com/categories/100-performance-whey starting September 27, Saturday. The product is priced at Rs. 2,099 for 1kg and Rs. 3,899 for 2kg packs. Regular packs will continue to be available on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and the Avvatar India website.

