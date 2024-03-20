Award-winning brokerage VT Markets aims to make trading easy for everyone

The user-friendly platform from VT Markets ensures that beginners can access the most reliable tools and resources, making it easy to trade

New Delhi (India) March 20: Due to the evolving dynamics and growing economy, the South Asian region is witnessing a surge in people opting to trade. The region has drawn the interest of numerous brokers, making it important for traders to find a reliable brokerage firm that can provide a user-friendly trading platform and mobile application as well as a range of trading tools and resources to make smarter trading decisions on the go.

VT Markets, a global, multi-asset brokerage firm, has recently introduced its user-friendly platform and mobile application in the South Asian market, to make trading more accessible for novice and experienced users. The company aims to build a reliable and accessible platform to meet the needs of all traders, providing them with real-time market data, charting tools and educational resources, thereby helping the traders to make smart decisions instantly.

VT Markets provides its users with access to over a thousand financial instruments that allow them to trade almost every asset class including commodities, gold and ETFs. The company has also tied up with TradingView to use its cutting-edge technology, ensuring that traders have access to the best resources available while making crucial trading decisions. A multitude of expert tools for traders including comprehensive market research data, advanced financial visualisation tools, multiple chart types and live market updates can help their customers plan for better decision making, thereby making the trading process much easier. VT Markets gives its traders a variety of platforms to choose from, including the popular MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, as well as WebTrader, WebTrader+ and the VT Markets App.

Commenting on VT Markets' foray into the South Asian market, the company's Head of Affiliates, Ludovic Moncla said: “With a beginner-friendly, tailored user experience, and educational focus, VT Markets is uniquely positioned to offer the most value to aspiring traders in South Asia.”

Recently, VT Markets announced a multi-year global partnership with Maserati MSG Racing, starting off with Season 10 of the FIA Formula E World Championship that is currently ongoing. This is one of the initial collaborations of its kind in the multi-asset brokerage sector and VT Markets' inaugural venture into sports partnerships.

With a constant focus on providing best-in-class service, VT Markets has also recently become an Approved Broker Member of the Financial Commission, an independent external dispute resolution (EDR) forum, thereby reinforcing its commitment to better service including protection by the Commission's Compensation Fund.

