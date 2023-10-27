Award Winning Global Entrepreneur and Chief of Arch Pharma Labs Dr. Ajit Kamath Accorded Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 27: Dr. Ajit Kamath, the visionary global entrepreneur founded Arch Pharma Labs Limited from scratch in the early 1990's when the global pharmaceutical industry was witnessing a significant change in its operating model. Dr. Ajit Kamath led the company from the front through hard work, commitment & an undying passion & relentless drive to achieve growth through building a world-class pharmaceutical empire. Headquartered in Mumbai, Dr. Ajit Kamath has been a change agent & a prominent figure in the world pharmaceutical market fostering innovation, economic growth, and improvements in the quality of life through a policy of compassionate healthcare. In the annual convocation of Sunrise University Alwar Rajasthan held on 26th October 2023, Dr. Ajit Kamath, Promoter and Managing Director of Arch Pharmalabs Ltd., was conferred an "Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration" by the prestigious Sunrise University for his exemplary contribution of over 25 years in the field of Pharmaceuticals.

The visionary business leader, philanthropist and innovator in pharmaceutical business has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his significant contribution to the pharmaceutical business, commitment to the promotion of healthcare & its affiliated services, and support of being a change agent in healthcare administration. Dr. Ajit Kamath's entrepreneurial spirt and successes are rightly celebrated, but his generous philanthropy, particularly his constant quest to improve the wellbeing of the world community through path breaking initiatives in healthcare & pharmaceuticals, will have an impactful & lasting legacy.

Speaking on this Dr. Ajit Kamath said, "I am immensely delighted to receive this Honorary Doctorate from prestigious Sunrise University. It indeed is a very proud moment for me, and. It gives me great pleasure to be receiving an Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration from the prestigious Sunrise University Alwar Rajasthan. I am looking forward to contribute more innovation and new pathways for research in healthcare space specially the emerging space of herbal innovations. This recognition has given me additional responsibility to improve patients' health by consistently delivering high quality, safe and effective pharmaceutical products and services that meet customer expectations across the globe through current good manufacturing practices, state of the art technology, competent workforce and efficient management. Arch Pharma Labs is committed to our core values to be a global leader with a strong adherence to corporate governance."

Founded in 1999, Arch pharma labs Limited has gained recognition as a world-class provider of small molecule process chemistry, custom synthesis services and full life-cycle API and drug intermediates manufacture for the global pharmaceutical industry. Arch Pharma labs operates in two business verticals: products and services. Its products business includes the manufacture and sale of APIs. They're recognized as a world-class provider of small molecule process chemistry and custom synthesis. Arch pharma labs Limited's state of the art production facilities has received global regulatory approvals from USFDA, CEP Europe, SFDA China, KFDA Korea, EMA-UK, MOH Taiwan, EU, WHO Geneva EDQM, TGA, GHA, PMDA - Japanese Accreditation, EU-German, AFSSAPS - French agency for Health, Products Safety Agency. tirelessly delivering value, innovation and effective supply chain solutions in the pharmaceutical business. Today Arch Pharma Labs has been a force reckon with as the top-ranking global company in the Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals category with a satisfied customers range from emerging or specialty companies to global majors, many of whom have designated Arch pharma labs as a Preferred Supplier or Strategic Partner. Arch has been commercially producing a variety of import alternatives and complicated intermediates, including blockbuster pharmaceuticals like Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Ursodeoxycholic Acid, and others.

Dr. Ajit Kamath, the Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Arch Pharmalabs Limited holds a Bachelors Degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai and has around 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Ajit Kamath has received many prestigious awards & recognitions as a business leader of the repute. He was awarded the 'Young Turk' award by CNBC & was awarded with Emerging India Award - Leading Pharma Company from CNBC. Dr. Ajit Kamath was Voted in a nationwide poll as India's Most Promising & Dynamic Leader In Pharma Apis & Intermediates 2022 at the 15th Annual Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards 2022.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor