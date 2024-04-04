Award-Winning Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturer, CANE India, Impresses India with Quality

New Delhi (India), April 4: In the backdrop of the luxury furniture industry, CANE India has been guiding people towards a modern way of revamping their homes. Since its inception in 2017, under the supervision of the visionary founder K.K. Singh, the Delhi-based furniture company has emerged as a pioneer in the manufacturing domain of premium luxury outdoor furniture and umbrellas.

Known for its utmost focus on quality and standard services, the brand garnered praise from a wide array of clients and professionals, propelling it to the forefront of the industry. Furthermore, the brand twice received the prestigious GEA award— by Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, in 2019, and by Mr. Anupam Kher in 2022.

Nationally Certified Products

With certifications from ISO, IAF and MSME, CANE India stands out of the crowd with its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. These national-level certifications testify to the brand’s reliability and professionalism, instilling confidence in its clientele.

A Track Record of Success

In 9 years of experience, CANE India has achieved more than 5,000 happy and satisfied clients. With 500+ completed projects at top-notch hotels, including Taj Hotel, Oberoi Hotels, The Park Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott Hotels, the furniture brand has proven its ability to deliver exceptional results consistently.

Currently, the company is actively working on 15 projects across various top cities, including Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, and more. This further solidifies its reputation for excellence.

Features that Attract Clients

The Delhi-based furniture brand CANE India has impressed clients nationwide with its products and their unique features. From a 5-year warranty to all-weather durability, washable materials, customizability, and recyclable components, the brand ensures that customers receive furniture of the highest quality and longevity.

Why Choose CANE India's Outdoor Furniture?

Stylish Comfort: Expertise lies in designing modern outdoor furniture that is comfortable and stylish, creating a warm ambience in an outdoor space.

Expertise lies in designing modern outdoor furniture that is comfortable and stylish, creating a warm ambience in an outdoor space. Long-lasting Durability: Top-notch materials and craftsmanship ensure the furniture is built to endure the elements, providing long-lasting comfort.

Top-notch materials and craftsmanship ensure the furniture is built to endure the elements, providing long-lasting comfort. Affordable Luxury: Priced within a competitive range, allowing clients to enjoy the benefits of unique design and high quality at a reasonable cost.

Priced within a competitive range, allowing clients to enjoy the benefits of unique design and high quality at a reasonable cost. Free Design Consultation: Design experts are always available to offer free consultations, helping clients to create the perfect outdoor space.

Testimonials of Excellence

Clients, such as Madhuranjan Singh, attest to CANE India’s dedication to excellence, praising the brand for its exceptional products and customer service. Such testimonials show the brand’s steadfast commitment to exceeding expectations and delivering unparalleled value to its clientele.

With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, CANE India remains at the forefront of the luxury outdoor furniture industry. As the brand continues to expand its reach and enhance its product offerings, it consistently maintains its position as a leader in the market, catering to the diverse needs of its discerning clientele across the country.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor