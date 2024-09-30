Award-Winning Writer Deepak Kingrani and Almighty Motion Picture Join Hands to Bring the Thrilling Story of "The Rajkhowa Murders" to the Big Screen

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: After the phenomenal success of 'Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai & Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops award winning writer Deepak Kingrani and Almighty Motion Picture join forces for the Spine-Chilling Thriller "The Rajkhowa Murders " Based on the Bestselling Novel 'The Rajkhowa Murders - A case that Shocked India' by author Niluptal Gohain. The film will deliver an intense dose of drama and suspense.

The story explores a shocking and unprecedented event in Indian history: the first case of a judge being hanged for his crimes. No crime like this has ever occurred before in the country.

Prabhleen Kaur, founder of Almighty Motion Picture, added, "We at Almighty Motion Picture are thrilled to collaborate Deepak Kingrani for a thrilling, roller-coaster ride based on this true story. It's a story that deserves to be told in the most gripping way possible."

Deepak Kingrani said, "When I first encountered this story, what drew me to write the script was the startling paradoxa judge, whose very role is to deliver justice and imprison criminals, being accused, convicted, and ultimately hanged for murdering his own family. While the book captures the narrative in its unique way, the extensive research presented to me by producers revealed even more shocking details that left me stunned."

"The quadruple murders of the wife and 3 daughters of the retd. District and Sessions Judge, Sri Upen Rajkhowa were known to the masses as "Dhubrir Hatyakando', 'Rajkhowar Fasi'etc. The name 'The Rajkhowa Murders' had come into vogue with the book, The Rajkhowa Murders and not before it. The case has garnered the attention of the entire nation recently after the publication of the book, even though it has been fifty years since the infamous murders happened. However, it was Prabhleen Kaur ( Almighty Motion Picture) who trusted on the potential of the story and acquired the book for visual adaptation even before the publication of the book. I thank her from the bottom of my heart.

Now, after knowing that the book is soon going to be made into a movie, I feel extremely elated. This is one story that deserves to be told as nowhere in the world has a judge been accused of a murder and tried in his own court before. I am confident that a movie under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture with a storyline this gripping would definitely be a blockbuster," said Nilutpal Gohain, Author of 'The Rajkhowa Murders'.

