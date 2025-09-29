Awards Trust of India to Host Atal Bharat Gaurav Sammaan, Bhartiya Sahitya Sammaan and Ambedkar Bharat Gaurav Sammaan in Guwahati on October 29, 2025

New Delhi [India], September 29: The Awards Trust of India (ATI), in association with Aura Profile Management Services, is all set to organize one of India's most prestigious recognition ceremonies — Atal Bharat Gaurav Sammaan, Bhartiya Sahitya Sammaan, and Ambedkar Bharat Gaurav Sammaan 2025. The grand event will take place at NEFDI, Guwahati, Assam on October 29, 2025, bringing together celebrated leaders, writers, change-makers, entrepreneurs, academicians, and social icons from across the country.

This landmark ceremony is not just about celebrating individual excellence but also about acknowledging contributions that uplift society, inspire generations, and strengthen the idea of India.

Awards Trust of India (ATI): A Platform of National Prestige

The Awards Trust of India (ATI) has emerged as one of the most trusted and credible institutions for recognizing talent, leadership, and service across multiple domains. Through these awards, ATI reinforces its vision to honor outstanding contributions in literature, education, corporate leadership, governance, and social empowerment.

The Atal Bharat Gaurav Sammaan pays tribute to the values of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee — leadership, statesmanship, and national pride. The Bhartiya Sahitya Sammaan celebrates India's literary brilliance and recognizes authors, poets, and thought leaders whose words inspire change. Meanwhile, the Ambedkar Bharat Gaurav Sammaan acknowledges individuals who embody the values of social justice, equality, and empowerment, as envisioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Esteemed Guests and Dignitaries Attending Award Trust of India's Upcoming Event

The event will be graced by a distinguished lineup of chief guests and dignitaries, further enhancing its stature as one of India's premier recognition platforms.

Notable attendees include:

Shri Ramen Deka – Hon'ble Governor of Chhattisgarh

Shri Ramdas Athawale – Union Minister of State, Govt. of India, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Dr. Numal Momin – Hon'ble Deputy Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly

Shri Atul Bora – Hon'ble Minister of Excise, Assam

Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta – Hon'ble Chairman, Duliajan Numaligarh Pipeline Ltd. (DNPL)

Mr. Binod Hazarika – MLA, Assam (Maji Gaon Luhariwal, Dibrugarh)

Mr. Pusul Murty – Chairman & Managing Director, NEDFi

Mr. Pranab Jyoti Lahkar – Vice Chairman, Assam State Transport Corporation

Mr. Raza Murad – Renowned Bollywood Actor

Mr. Ali Khan – Bollywood Actor

Mrs. Preety Kongana – Popular Assamese Actress

Col. R K Singh – Gallantry Award Winner, Indian Army Officer

Smt. Madhumita Kumari – Silver Medalist, Asian Games 2018

Mr. Ambresh Kumar – Principal, KV NFR Rangapara

Mr. Palash Lahan – Social Activist & Politician

Dr. Sangeeta Tripathi – Director, Nerim Group of Institutions, Renowned Educationist & Social Activist

Mr. Shree Kumar – Vice President, Awards Trust of India

Dr. Manu Singh – Activist, Spiritual Trainer & Interfaith Practitioner

Prof. Anil Kumar – Social Worker & Educationist

Dr. Pradeep Jagtap – President, Federation of Ambedkart and Buddhist Organisation UK

RJ Mandy – UNICEF Radio Awardee, Assam Cluster Programming Head at Guwahati 93.5 FM

Their presence will make the occasion even more memorable, as the event combines the worlds of policy, literature, cinema, sports, education, and social leadership.

A Day Full of Grandeur and Recognition

The upcoming event in Guwahati will be a celebration of India's diversity and excellence, featuring:

Awards Felicitation Ceremony – honoring achievers in literature, education, corporate leadership, social service, entrepreneurship, arts, and more.

Book Launches & Literary Dialogues – providing a platform to authors and thinkers to present their work.

Panel Interactions & Keynote Speeches – by national leaders, academicians, and corporate visionaries.

Cultural Performances & Networking – showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Assam while offering a vibrant networking opportunity.

Sponsorship Benefits: A Golden Opportunity for Brands

With the presence of policymakers, academicians, business leaders, artists, social icons, and national media, this event offers unmatched visibility for sponsors.

Key Sponsorship Benefits include:

Brand Visibility – Extensive promotion through event collaterals, backdrops, media coverage, and social media campaigns.

Exclusive Networking – Direct engagement with dignitaries, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, writers, and achievers.

Media & PR Exposure – Widespread coverage across national and regional media platforms, ensuring strong brand recall.

On-Site Branding – Opportunity for sponsor branding in event spaces, stage setups, exhibition stalls, and cultural segments.

Digital Integration – Inclusion in official websites, newsletters, social media promotions, and nomination campaigns.

Thought Leadership – Sponsors may be invited to address sessions, felicitate awardees, or participate in panel discussions.

CSR & Image Building – Association with a prestigious national event that celebrates social impact and nation-building.

Customized sponsorship packages (Title Sponsor, Co-Sponsor, Associate Partner, Supporting Partner) are available to align with branding goals and outreach strategies.

Invitation for Nominations – Atal Bharat Gaurav Sammaan, Bhartiya Sahitya Sammaan & Ambedkar Bharat Gaurav Sammaan in Guwahati on October 29, 2025

As part of this upcoming edition, ATI is inviting nominations from across India. Individuals, institutions, writers, professionals, entrepreneurs, and social leaders who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields are encouraged to submit their nominations.

Nominations are open across categories such as:

Literature & Writing

Business Leadership & Entrepreneurship

Education & Mentorship

Social Service & Empowerment

Arts & Culture

Innovation & Public Service

The selection process will be guided by fair evaluation, transparency, and credibility, ensuring that only the most deserving achievers are honored.

About Awards Trust of India (ATI)

The Awards Trust of India (ATI) is a registered trust dedicated to identifying, recognizing, appreciating, and awarding individuals and organizations who are making an impact across diverse fields. Over the years, ATI has established itself as a benchmark for credible recognition by conducting national awards, CSR programs, social initiatives, government collaborations, and corporate events.

About Aura Profile Management Services

ATI's execution partner, Aura Profile Management Services, specializes in event management, talent recognition, and strategic profiling. Their expertise ensures seamless execution while amplifying the brand value of awardees.

Event Details at a Glance

Event: Atal Bharat Gaurav Sammaan, Bhartiya Sahitya Sammaan & Ambedkar Bharat Gaurav Sammaan 2025

Date: October 29, 2025

Venue: NEFDI, Guwahati, Assam

Organized by: Awards Trust of India (ATI)

In Association with: Aura Profile Management Services

Nominate yourself or someone you know today and let their story inspire the nation.

For nomination forms, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:

Awards Trust of India (ATI)

Email: Info@awardstrustofindia.org

Website: https://awardstrustofindia.org/

Join us in Guwahati on October 29, 2025, as we celebrate India's finest minds and hearts at the Atal Bharat Gaurav Sammaan, Bhartiya Sahitya Sammaan, and Ambedkar Bharat Gaurav Sammaan.

