Awareness Campaign on Anemia Launched by Dr Ak Dwivedi in Indore – Effective Prevention and Treatment Emphasized by Indore divisional Commissioner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 1: In an effort to raise awareness about anemia and promote its prevention and treatment, the eight-day Anemia Rath Yatra (Anemia Chariot Campaign) has commenced in the city of Indore. This marks the fifth year of the campaign, dr dwivedi’s aiming to reach five lakh people to this year.

The campaign includes the free distribution of jaggery, chickpeas, peanuts & Kharak along with educating people about the importance of blood. A team of homeopathic doctors will also create awareness about anemia. The Anemia Rath will travel through different parts of the city and rural areas until March 3, reaching out to people with information on anemia and encouraging them to increase blood levels using readily available food items at home.

The campaign was inaugurated by the Indore divisional Commissioner Shri Mal Singh Along with Dr AK Dwivedi renowned homeopathic practitioner and Member of scientific advisory Board to the Central council for Research in Homeopathy ministry of Ayush & president of Advanced Homoeo Health Center, Advanced Homoeopathic Medical Research, and Welfare Society, and Ayush Medical Welfare Foundation.



Dr. Dwivedi highlighted the need for collective efforts to combat the severe health issue of anemia and urged the appointment of Ayush doctors in various hospitals. The program was attended by officials, local representatives, and notable personalities from the healthcare sector.

Indore divisional Commissioner shri Mal Singh praised the initiative, emphasizing the significance of such awareness campaigns to combat diseases associated with anemia. He encouraged continued efforts to spread awareness in remote areas like Jhabua and Alirajpur.



In his address, Dr. Dwivedi emphasized the effectiveness of homeopathic treatment for various types of anemia and called for sustained awareness campaigns. He also announced plans to establish a sickle cell anemia center in Jhabua in collaboration with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, offering free treatment to patients.

On the said occasion, Indore’s famous psychiatrists (mental illness specialist) Dr. Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Dr. Kanak Chaturvedi, Regional Councilor Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Anil Gohar, Mrs. Vaishali Vaykar, Executive Council member, Devi Ahilya University Indore, Mrs Saroj Dwivedi miss Anvika Chaturvedi and Mr. Rajesh Udawat, Indore Municipal Corporation member were present.

The program was well-received by around 150 citizens, including homeopathic medical students and social workers, indicating widespread support for the cause. The management of the campaign was overseen by Rakesh Yadav, with gratitude expressed to Deepak Upadhyay.

The eight-day Rath Yatra is set to continue its journey with the coordination of Dr. Vivek Sharma, Dr. Jitendra Puri, and Vinay Pandey. Dr. Rishabh Jain and his team will be responsible for its successful operation.

