Awww and Sellebrate join forces to enhance the gifting experience!

Awww, a leading player in the augmented reality (AR) space, has announced acquisition of Sellebrate, an online portal specializing in gift cards. As part of this collaboration, Sellebrate's CEO, Abhishek Mundhra, will join Awww's executive team to drive Awww's sales and growth.

Awww has been disrupting multiple sectors by introducing the mainstream applications of augmented reality. The company specializes in taking the traditional utility of products and services a notch higher by adding a touch of AR. This partnership will enable Awww to broaden its gifting offering and provide customers with a more comprehensive range of options. By leveraging Sellebrate's expertise in gift cards, Awww plans to expand its reach and penetrate the market more quickly.

Awww already offers AR-enabled corporate gifts for employees. These unique gifts, such as joining kits, anniversary gifts, and festive gifts, feature QR codes that, when scanned, load a custom-branded AR experience. This innovative feature allows employees to receive personalized messages from their CEO or other high-level executives, delivered as holograms, making the gift-giving experience truly memorable and engaging.

With the addition of Sellebrate's gift cards, Awww has introduced an exclusive AR feature that adds a new dimension of personalization to gifting. Customers are now able to create customized AR gift cards by embedding photos and videos, previewing AR videos, and scheduling the gifting date.

This way, Awww makes it possible to breathe life into Sellebrate's gift cards by introducing the exclusive AR feature.

Moreover, Awww is developing an AI and AR-driven business gifting platform called awwwX, which will help businesses give innovative and personalized gifts to their employees. By leveraging AI and AR technologies, awwwX will provide personalized recommendations, experience and design based on specific prompts to help boost employee engagement.

According to Vikas Batra, CEO, and Founder of Awww, "The partnership with Sellebrate will enable us to offer a full range of gifting options to our customers. We are excited to bring Sellebrate's expertise in gift cards to our platform and leverage it to enhance the overall gifting experience. We believe that this partnership will help us penetrate the market more quickly and reach a wider audience."

Abhishek Mundhra, CEO of Sellebrate, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Awww and introduce AR technology to gift cards. We believe that this will add a new dimension of personalization to gifting, which has never been done before. With Awww's expertise in AR, we are confident that together we can create a unique and compelling gifting experience for our customers."

