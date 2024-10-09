AXA Unveils State-of-the-Art Office Space in Pune, Expands its Global Business Services Center

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: AXA announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art office space in Pune, Maharashtra, designed to embody the essence of a future-ready workspace for its 4,000 strong team in India. The new office space, with an area of more than 160,000 sq.ft. and spread across 4 floors, has been envisioned to reflect the company's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Located in Kharadi, Pune, it is equipped with cutting-edge technology and collaborative spaces showcasing state-of-the-art resimercial design, tailored to meet the evolving needs of a dynamic and tech-driven workforce.

- AXA's new state-of-the-art office space in Pune signifies the importance of AXA Global Business Services for AXA Group, its expansion to support the Group's Unlock the Future Strategy and commitment to strengthening its presence and operations in India.

- The unveiling of the new "Made in India" office is a testimony and nod to India's craftsmen and creativity, and a significant step in AXA's focus on nurturing talent and driving innovation in India.

- The new office is designed to be future-ready and an environmentally sustainable workspace, aligning with the evolving needs of a future talent base and emphasizing the organization's focus on creating an environment that supports collaboration, sustainability, productivity, and growth.

"The inauguration of our new office in Pune marks a significant milestone in the evolution of AXA's Global Business Services, positioning it as an end-to-end managed services provider for our AXA entities globally. We are confident of the potential of our skilled talent in India to deliver high quality services and operational excellence. I'm also very proud that our new sustainable office demonstrates our active contributions to fulfilling our strategic ambition in acting against climate change across geographies." [Alexander Vollert, AXA Group COO and AXA Group Operations CEO.]

"AXA's new office space in Pune showcases Indian creativity at its best, a true testimony to 'Made in India'- with work from local artisans and architects. Our vision is to establish a 'home away from home' for our employees, embracing the very best of the exciting resimercial trends, to build a workplace where our colleagues can easily collaborate, thereby boosting creativity and productivity. AXA Global Business Services is committed to grow our Technology, Data & Artificial Intelligence, Automation and Consulting Capabilities, in addition to our strong Insurance and Corporate Functions Services. We are bringing diverse talent into our organization and we are confident that the new space plays a crucial role, not only in attracting the best talent from the industry, but also for nurturing the talent we already have. We believe that our new site strategy will continue to solidify our position as an employer of choice and differentiates us significantly amongst other global capability centers in the country." [Michele Rochefort, CEO AXA Global Business Services]

"The opening of AXA's new office marks a pivotal moment for our employees as it reinforces our commitment to investing in our people and their wellbeing. It contains flexible configurations that cater to diverse working styles, promoting an inclusive and productive work environment. The office is designed with artwork sourced from local, differently abled artists, adding to its cultural charm and reaffirming our vision to support the communities around us. You will also see state-of-the-art technology beautifully sharing space with biophilic zones across the floor, an ode to our focus on sustainability. The office adheres to diverse accessibility requirements, making sure that everyone at AXA feels a sense of belonging." [Prashanthi Thorat, Head, Insurance Operations Services and Business Sponsor, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.]

AXA's new office is IGBC certified from the Indian Green Building Council, signifying a strong commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. IGBC, a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly building practices in India. The IGBC certification ensures that AXA's new workspace meets the highest standards of energy efficiency, water conservation, and overall environmental performance.

As a mark of this momentus journey of AXA in India, AXA Global Business Services employees will be planting 2000+ saplings in Anandvan, Pune, reaffirming the Group commitment to promote environmental sustainability. Biodiversity is an integral part of AXA's corporate social responsibility vision and AXA Global Business Services has been working with Anandvan Trust as a flagship project, focused on preserving the environment through sapling plantation and restoration of water resources.

About AXA Global Business Services

AXA Global Business Services (AXA GBS) is a part of the AXA Group, a leading multinational insurance firm headquartered in Paris, France. Located in India, Morocco, and London with an employee count of around 4000, the organization provides essential business support services across various functions such as finance, human resources, IT, and procurement to AXA entities worldwide. As part of AXA's commitment to tech-driven innovation, AXA GBS plays a pivotal role in fostering cutting-edge technological solutions and driving digital transformation across the organization.

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 147,000 employees serving 94 million clients in 50 countries. In 2023, IFRS17 revenues amounted to Euro 102.7 billion and IFRS17 underlying earnings to Euro 7.6 billion. AXA had Euro 946 billion in assets under management, including assets managed on behalf of third parties, as of December 31, 2023.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526654/AXA_GBS_new_office_space_Pune.jpg

