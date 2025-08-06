Axcess.io Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6: Axcess.io, a cloud native service company, announced today that it has achieved Premier Tier in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Axcess.io as an AWS Partner who has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

"Axcess.io is proud to achieve Premier Tier in the AWS Partner Network," said Prakash Kumar, CEO, Axcess.io, "Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise shows that our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology modernization goals through Application Modernization and Data and AI transformation initiatives, leveraging AWS's agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation."

To earn Premier Tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

Axcess.io has built a strong track record of success with AWS, delivering large-scale modernization initiatives through AWS programs like MAP, and adopting emerging AWS capabilities to help customers modernize legacy applications and workflows. This includes leveraging AWS GenAI services like Amazon Q, and AWS Transform to reimagine business processes and accelerate modernization of .NET and Java-based workloads.

