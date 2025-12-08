Axio Biosolutions and IIEMS Launch "STOP THE BLEED": Empowering Citizens with Rapid Bleeding Control

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 8: The Indian Institute of Emergency Medical Services (IIEMS) has partnered with Axio Biosolutions, a global leader in advanced wound care solutions, to launch the "STOP THE BLEED" initiative in India. This collaboration aims to provide essential training and innovative bleeding control tools that enable individuals to respond effectively during emergencies.

"Through this partnership, we are committed to equipping communities with the confidence and capability to save lives. Combining IIEMS's expertise in emergency training with Axio's advanced solutions ensures world-class preparedness for critical situations," said Dr George P Abraham, Chairman of IIEMS and a renowned Senior Emergency Physician.

At the centre of the programme is Axiostat Haemostatic Gauze, widely recognised as "Bharat ka Bandage" and the preferred product of choice for the Indian Armed Forces. Axiostat has been deployed during major national missions, including surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor, where rapid haemorrhage control was crucial in saving lives.

The initiative delivers hands-on training that empowers security personnel, emergency responders, industrial teams, educational institutions, and the general public to manage severe bleeding swiftly and confidently. Participants are trained to use Axiostat Haemostatic Gauze, tourniquets, and trauma kits in real-world scenarios.

The training curriculum is aligned with globally respected standards and endorsed by:

* NAEMT (National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, USA)

* ITLS (International Trauma Life Support, USA)

* ATLS (American College of Surgeons, USA)

* NDLSF (National Disaster Life Support Foundation, USA)

Supporting Riders and Road Safety

Axio Biosolutions has also supplied Axiostat Haemostatic Gauze to Motoresq for their motorcycle trauma kits: compact, intuitive kits designed for immediate first response at accident scenes.

Trauma Management Workshop at Motoverse 2025

At Motoverse 2025 in Goa, organised by Royal Enfield, Axio Biosolutions partnered with Motoresq to conduct an intensive trauma management workshop. Riders and safety advocates received practical training in rapid bleeding control and basic trauma response using Axiostat Haemostatic Gauze and tourniquets, equipping them with vital lifesaving skills.

Through "STOP THE BLEED" and its partner programmes, Axio Biosolutions continues to enhance India's emergency readiness, promoting swift action, critical knowledge, and access to reliable haemostatic solutions that save lives.

