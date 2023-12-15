Axis Bank Foundation Collaborates with WOTR for Sustainable Livelihood Programme in Narayanpet, Telangana

VMPL

Narayanpet (Telangana) [India], December 15: Axis Bank Foundation (ABF) and Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) have successfully launched The Sustainable Livelihood Programme in the Maddur & Damargidda Mandals of Narayanpet Mandal district in Telangana. Following its impactful implementation in Maharashtra since 2022, the programme's extension into Telangana marks a significant milestone in fostering sustainable rural development.

The Sustainable Livelihood Programme in Telangana aims to boost household incomes, maintain ecological integrity and enhance well-being of rural communities encompassing 25 villages of the region. Tailored to address the unique challenges of the Narayanpet region, some of the other key aspects of the programme designed for rural revival in this project include improving groundwater availability, adopting sustainable agricultural practices, diversifying crops, improving animal healthcare and livestock management knowledge, strengthening community institutions and facilitating wide market access.

Commenting about the project's scope and the partnership with WOTR, Dhruvi Shah, Executive Trustee and CEO of Axis Bank Foundation, stated, "Our Sustainable Livelihood Programme with WOTR in Telangana represents a shared vision of sustainable rural upliftment. Through our programme, we facilitate the diversification of local economies by fostering alternative income streamssimultaneously fortifying communities against the uncertainties of climate change. This collaboration envisions a future where economic prosperity and environmental sustainability converge, enhancing lives of rural communities. By pooling our resources and expertise, we are not just addressing immediate needs but are paving the way for enduring prosperity."

Prakash Keskar, Executive Director of WOTR, added, "This project is not just about livelihood improvement; it's about transforming the way rural communities interact with their environment. We are enabling them to become guardians of their natural resources while securing their economic future."

The project's inaugural event, held on 14th December 2023 in Kajipuram village, witnessed enthusiastic participation from government representatives, Agriculture Department officials, community leaders and members, and project personnel. The day was rich with activities, including sharing of experiences by local farmers, and engaging interactive sessions with community representatives from other project regions. This involvement from the community heralded an optimistic beginning for the project, showcasing a collective commitment to sustainable development and progress.

WOTR is a nationally and globally recognized leader and think tank in rural development, committed to eradicating the root causes of rural poverty. The organization stands at the forefront of ecosystem rejuvenation and community resilience strengthening in the face of climate change. Through initiatives aimed at enhancing water availability, improving land and agricultural productivity, diversifying livelihoods, empowering women, and bolstering the health and well-being of vulnerable rural communities, WOTR has significantly transformed rural landscapes. Its unique approach convenes a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, fostering collaborative efforts to build rural community resilience. Celebrating 30 years of impactful operation, WOTR has worked in over 6,850 villages across 10 states in India, bringing positive change to 6.58 million individuals. For more insights into WOTR's work and impact, please visit WOTR's website.

Axis Bank Foundation is committed to aiding vulnerable rural communities, aiming to secure stable and sustainable livelihoods. The foundation focuses on creating economic opportunities for small and marginal farmers as well as landless rural citizens. It implements systems to enhance income through agriculture, natural resource management, livestock, and by establishing financial and market linkages. Additionally, it offers vocational skills to unemployed youth, both able and disabled, in urban and rural India. Working with a wide network of NGO-partners, the foundation tailors programs to meet specific community needs. With a vision to reach the most marginalized communities, Axis Bank Foundation aspires to create lasting socio-economic impact, aiming to affect two million households by 2025.

Axis Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture, and Retail Businesses. With its 5,152 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 15,806 ATMs across the country as on 30th September, 2023. The network of Axis Bank spreads across 2,864 centres, enabling the Bank to reach out to a large cross-section of customers with an array of products and services. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge, Axis Pension Fund and Axis Bank Foundation.

