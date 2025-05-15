Axis Bank Partners with Antara Senior Care to Enhance Quality of Life for India's Senior Citizens

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 15: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, has joined hands with Antara Senior Care, India's only integrated senior care ecosystem and a wholly owned subsidiary of Max India Limited, to enhance the well-being and quality of life of India's senior population. Through this collaboration, Antara offers its comprehensive suite of products and services, including Care Homes, Care at Home, and AGEasy (a distinctive online and offline marketplace with solutions for chronic health condition management). These services will be available to over 20 lakh customers of Axis Bank's Silver Linings Program, an initiative specially designed to address diverse needs of customers above 60 years of age.

Axis Bank's Silver Linings Program is an exclusive initiative that supports seniors by offering them enhanced banking solutions and curated benefits to address their wellness, lifestyle and travel needs. This program is designed to empower senior citizens to manage their money with confidence and enjoy a more fulfilling life. Through this partnership, Antara Senior Care extends its comprehensive senior care ecosystem to Axis Bank customers. This alliance equips senior citizens with convenient, dignified and personalized care solutions rooted in excellence and 'Sevabhav'. Antara's vision is to positively impact quality of life of seniors by offering a blend of lifecare and lifestyle solutions enabling the seniors to age with ease and joy.

In India, the demographic shift toward an aging population is creating increasing demand for comprehensive senior-centric care solutions. The country's senior care industry is poised for rapid growth, driven by an aging population projected to more than double from the current ~150 million to ~350 million by 2050, according to estimates presented in a 2024 JLL-ASLI report. This trajectory is driven by changing family structures, increased financial independence among seniors, and a rising preference for holistic wellness and active aging solutions. The partnership between Axis Bank and Antara Senior Care underscores a shared commitment to empower India's seniors with access to reliable, and comprehensive care services. It's a pioneering model for senior care that seamlessly combines financial infrastructure with a robust ecosystem to support seniors.

Speaking on the partnership, Munish Sharda, Executive Director, Axis Bank said, "We are delighted to partner with Antara Senior Care with whom we share a common goal of serving the senior citizens of our country with best-in-class experience during their golden years. This partnership will enable the Bank to serve its customers beyond financial solutions and offer them much more in terms of care and support. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide a holistic approach to address the needs of the elderly, ensuring that they have access to a comprehensive ecosystem ranging from personalised banking to trusted home care services."

Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO, Antara Senior Care, said, "We value Axis Bank's dedication to creating a bouquet of innovative offerings for senior care through its Silver Linings Program, and partner organizations. Together with Axis Bank, we are building comprehensive solutions that enhance quality of life and promote well-being for India's senior citizens."

Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services Limited, said, "At Antara, we remain committed to ensuring our elders are supported with dignity, attentiveness, and solutions they can depend on without hesitation. The Silver Linings Program creates a pathway for seniors to discover and engage with Antara's higher level of care when they need it the most. Through the Silver Linings Program, seniors will be able to explore our services and solutions with ease, ensuring they feel supported."

Axis Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture, and Retail Businesses. It has 5,876 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 13,941 ATMs and cash recyclers spread across the country as on 31st March 2025. The Bank's Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over ~1,700 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 31st March 2025. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge, Axis Pension Fund and Axis Bank Foundation.

For further information on Axis Bank, please refer to the website: www.axisbank.com

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the $5 billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of businesses - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In 2025, it will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150 with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 - Delhi-NCR's first intergenerational community developed by Max Estates.

Antara's Assisted Care Services include 'Care Homes,' 'Care at Home' and 'AGEasy'. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With facilities across Gurgaon, Noida and Bengaluru, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provides well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy - an online and offline store - focuses on senior specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions.

