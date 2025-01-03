Axis Max Life Insurance Unveils Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 3: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), announced the launch of Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund. This first-of-its-kind fund which intends to invest in companies that generate consistent cash flows based on the proprietary Sustainable Yield Index is developed by Axis Max Life. This customised Index will be computed and maintained by NSE Indices Limited.

Fund Highlights:

* Fund Objective: The Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund invests in a basket of 50 top-performing stocks based on a proprietary equal weighted factor-based quantitative index. It is designed to identify top-performing stocks from the Nifty 500 universe based on Free Cash Flow Yield (FCF Yield) for non-financial companies and Dividend Yield for financial companies.

* Asset Allocation:

1. Equity: 80-100%

2. Cash & Money Market Instruments: 0-20%

Sachin Bajaj, EVP and Chief Investment Officer, Axis Max Life commented, " The launch of the Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund, reaffirms our commitment to providing value-driven investment options that address evolving market dynamics and investor priorities. This fund leverages the power of a unique, factor-based index that identifies companies with robust cash flows based on our internal methodology. We believe this fund will be a valuable addition to our portfolio and strengthens our position as one of India's leading life insurance companies."

As the first proprietary index fund in the insurance industry, the Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund offers exclusive access to a quantitative, factor-based index and aligns with investor demand for sustainable and value-driven investments. By focusing on companies with strong cash flows and consistent growth potential, it caters to customers seeking stability and performance. The fund will be currently available through Axis Max Life's Online ULIP products, including the Online Savings Plan and Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan, and will be expanded to additional products post-launch.

Mukesh Agarwal, CEO, NSE Indices Limited, said, "We have worked with Axis Max Life Insurance to create this customised index based on Axis Max Life Insurance' methodology. The Customised Index will be computed and maintained by NSE Indices Limited."

Axis Max Life has established itself as a market leader in the online savings segment, achieving notable success with its suite of passive index funds, such as the 'NIFTY Smallcap Quality Index Fund', 'Midcap Momentum Index Fund', and 'NIFTY Alpha 50 Fund'.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Axis Max Life Insurance has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

