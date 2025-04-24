Axis Max Life Launches Bandhan 2.0 - an innovative Augmented-Reality Based Employee Onboarding Platform

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 24: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd., formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has launched Bandhan 2.0, an AI-enabled augmented reality platform. Integrating advanced technology with immersive brand storytelling, the platform features interactive gamification, virtual environments, and opportunities for direct engagement with the leadership during the orientation of the new hires.

Gautam Rao, Senior Vice President and Head - HR Centre of Excellence, Axis Max Life Insurance, said, "Bandhan 2.0 represents a bold step forward in reimagining how we engage talent from the very start. We believe onboarding should do more than sharing information, it should inspire, connect, and empower the new hires from the inception of their professional journey at Axis Max Life. With the launch of this augmented-reality enabled platform, we are creating a unified, immersive, and technology-led experience that mirrors the future of work. It's not just about orientation, it's about cultivating belonging, confidence, and purpose from day one."

This initiative is expected to impact thousands of new employees annually and is designed for scalability and consistency, ensuring that every new employee-no matter of their location-receives a uniform high-quality induction experience. The onboarding modules remain accessible for 60 days post-joining, reinforcing continuous learning and alignment.

Key Highlights of Bandhan 2.0:

* Scalable, Self-Paced Digital Induction: Accessible in both English and Hindi on mobile and desktop, enabling employees to onboard from day one at their own pace.

* Virtual Interaction with Enterprise Leaders: New employees gain strategic insights and overviews from leadership, fostering early engagement and alignment.

* Gamified & Immersive Learning: A highly engaging introduction to Axis Max Life's brand history, values, achievements, and workplace culture.

* Accelerated Readiness: Onboarding has been time significantly reduced, enabling faster productivity.

* Real-Time HR Integration: Dashboards provide HR with automated tracking and progress reports to improve onboarding compliance.

* Consistent, Cross-Regional Access: Fully virtual and cloud-based, Bandhan 2.0 supports Axis Max Life's geographically diverse workforce with a consistent experience across all locations.

* Driving Axis Max Life's Digital transformation commitment: Bandhan 2.0 aligns with Axis Max Life's broader strategy of driving digital transformation, operational scalability, and building future-ready workforce engagement.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Axis Max Life Insurance has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

