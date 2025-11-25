Axis Max Life launches BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Pension Fund to drive long-term, dividend-led retirement corpus

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life"/"Company"), has launched the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Pension Fund (SFIN: ULIF04017/11/25PENDIVLEAD104), a passively managed pension fund designed to help customers build retirement wealth through a transparent, factor-based equity strategy. The fund taps into a portfolio of companies that have demonstrated consistent cash flows and the ability to navigate market cycles.

The fund is available to new policyholders of the Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan (A Unit-Linked Non-Participating Individual Pension Plan) (UIN: 104L075V07), enabling them to combine life cover with disciplined market-linked retirement wealth creation under a single integrated solution. The Index Fund will be available at a Net Asset Value (NAV) of ₹10 per unit during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period until December 1, 2025.

At a time when long-term retirement planning is gaining urgency, this passive pension fund offers customers a rules-based, bias-free approach by tracking the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index. The index comprises 50 companies from the BSE 500 that rank highest on a normalized dividend yield score and meet stringent eligibility criteria including decade-long dividend track records and stable listing history. The index strategy is transparent, diversified across sectors like Energy, Information Technology, and Commodities, and mandates an equity allocation of 80% to 100%, positioning it perfectly for long-term value creation. The result is a portfolio tilted towards financially disciplined businesses that have historically delivered sustained value creation.

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life, said, "Dividend-yield leaders have historically shown resilience across economic cycles, and this is particularly relevant in today's uncertain macro environment. By focusing on high dividend yield, a metric often indicative of solid fundamentals, we are providing our policyholders with a long-term equity allocation that offers the potential for outperformance and downside protection compared to the broader market, making it an ideal anchor for a truly secured retirement journey. We believe this fund will strengthen our customers' ability to stay invested through cycles and build a dependable corpus for their later years."

The new offering draws strength from the underlying index - the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index, which has historically demonstrated its potential to generate superior returns. The fund thereby presents a compelling option for customers seeking long-term equity exposure for retirement, while balancing concentration risk through sectoral and stock-level diversification.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor