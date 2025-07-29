Axis Max Life launches BSE 500 Value 50 Index Fund to drive long-term capital growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, announces the launch of its innovative new fund offer (NFO), the BSE 500 Value 50 Index Fund. This passively managed equity fund, available exclusively through the company's Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) like Smart Term with Additional Returns (STAR) ULIP & Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan (FWAP) and Online Savings Plan (OSP), offers policyholders a unique opportunity to invest in India's top value companies while benefiting from inherent life cover. This NFO is available for a limited period from July 28 to August 10, 2025.

The BSE 500 Value 50 Index Fund is designed to select the top 50 companies from the broader BSE 500 index based on rigorous value parameters. This unique value factor-based index fund strategically identifies undervalued stocks with strong potential for long-term capital appreciation.

The selection process relies on three key financial ratios that signal potential undervaluation: the Book-to-Price Ratio, where a high ratio indicates a company's strong intrinsic worth (its assets less liabilities) relative to its market value; the Earnings-to-Price Ratio, where a high ratio suggests strong profitability compared to the market price; and the Sales-to-Price Ratio, where a high ratio reflects significant sales generation relative to market value. These metrics collectively help identify fundamentally strong yet undervalued companies poised for long-term growth. By combining these three financial ratios, the fund offers a holistic overview of a company's value across assets, profitability, and revenue, avoiding overreliance on any single metric.

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer, Axis Max Life, stated, "In an evolving market landscape, the enduring principles of value investing offer a compelling path to long-term wealth creation. By focusing on fundamentally strong yet undervalued companies, the BSE 500 Value 50 Index Fund aims to provide superior risk-adjusted returns over long-term with the protective benefits of our ULIPs. This New Fund Offer represents a unique opportunity for discerning investors to align their portfolios with companies poised for sustained growth, without overconcentration on any single stock or sector."

Customers can take advantage of this limited-time NFO period to align their portfolios with a diversified basket of 50 robust, undervalued companies across various sectors and market capitalizations, thereby mitigating single-stock or sector overconcentration.

About Axis Max Life Insurance (https://www.axismaxlife.com)*

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

*Axis Max Life has recently transitioned to a new domain https://www.axismaxlife.com as part of its rebranding exercise. This migration has no impact on existing policyholders who will continue to receive all policy benefits and services as earlier.

