Axis Max Life Unveils New Domain Identity for a seamless Customer Experience

New Delhi [India], June 17: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited"), has transitioned its official website from https://www.maxlifeinsurance.com to https://www.axismaxlife.com, marking a strategic milestone in the ongoing brand evolution. The move reflects the company's unified brand identity and reinforces its commitment to delivering a digitally empowered, seamless customer experience.

The domain migration is purely digital in nature and brings no impact to existing policyholders as all policy terms, benefits, and services remain unchanged. Customers can continue to manage their policies, pay premiums, and explore insurance solutions on the Axis Max Life website without disruption. This update is designed to simplify access while signaling a modern, unified brand presence under the banner of Axis Max Life.

Rahul Talwar, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Max Life, said, "The migration to our new digital identity - https://www.axismaxlife.com, far more than a technical transition marks a strategic milestone in the evolution of our unified brand. It reflects the coming together of two trusted institutions and reaffirms our commitment to delivering a seamless, secure, and future-ready experience. By uniting the proven strengths of Axis and Max Life under one digital roof, we bring 'Double Bharosa' to life offering twice the trust, twice the protection, and twice the commitment to our customers' financial well-being in a digital-first world."

This transition underscores Axis Max Life's commitment to digital-first transformation and enhanced brand visibility. Building on the December 2024 brand refresh where a new logo combined the trust of Max Life's blue with the forward-looking burgundy of Axis, the domain shift reinforces the company's values of trust, protection, and innovation.

To avoid confusion, customers are encouraged to bookmark the new website: https://www.axismaxlife.com For any queries, customers can write to: service.helpdesk@axismaxlife.com

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

