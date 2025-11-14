Axis Max Life's profitability measure VNB increases by 27% YoY in H1 FY'26 Individual Adjusted First Year Premium grew 18% YoY

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14: Max Financial Services Limited has recorded consolidated revenue excluding investment income at ₹15,090 crores that grew by 18% year-on-year in H1 FY'26. The consolidated revenue including investment income stands at ₹22,624 crores and consolidated PAT at ₹92 crores in H1 FY'26.

Continuing to outpace the private life insurance industry in H1 FY'26, Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life"), has reported new business growth (Individual Adjusted First Year Premium) of 18% in H1 FY'26, reaching ₹3,891 crores. This has resulted in a private market share gain of 83 basis points (bps) to 10.1%. As one of the fastest growing life insurers, Axis Max Life has delivered a 15% YoY Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) growth in the first half of the fiscal. This strong performance was driven by robust growth in its offline proprietary channels and the scaling up of new partnerships established over the past few years. Furthermore, Axis Max Life successfully onboarded 31 new partners in H1 FY'26, including 16 retail and 15 group business partners.

Further, the Axis Max Life's renewal premium grew by 18% to ₹9,503 crores, taking the Gross Written Premium to ₹15,490 crores - an 18% YoY increase. Additionally, Axis Max Life reported New Business Margins of 23.3% in H1 FY'26 up from 21.2% during the same period last year. The Value of New Business (VNB), a measure of profitability experienced a YoY growth of 27% outperforming the peers, aided by improvements in product mix. Axis Max Life led the industry in Retail protection sales in H1 FY'26 and maintained the leadership in the online market, in both protection and savings category.

Sumit Madan, CEO and Managing Director, Axis Max Life, said, "In the first half of FY'26, Axis Max Life continued to deliver strong growth in Individual Adjusted First Year Premium and Value of New Business, led by our proprietary channels and further supported by our partnership verticals. This has resulted in a market share of 10.1%, underscoring the strength of our balanced channel mix and our ability to nurture every relationship. Our consistent expansion in new business margins reflects disciplined execution and a strategic focus on a profitable, well-balanced product portfolio and sustainable growth. As one of the fastest-growing players in the sector, we remain committed to enhancing our competitive edge and deepening customer trust as we work towards achieving leadership scale in the private life insurance space."

Reaffirming its commitment to fostering a progressive and people-first workplace, Axis Max Life Insurance has been honoured by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute for several cultural achievements. The company has been featured among India's Best Workplaces for Women (Large) and India's Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (Large), underscoring its dedication to building an inclusive and empowering environment for all employees.

About Max Financial Services Limited

Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL) is part of India's leading business conglomerate - the Max Group. Focused on Life Insurance, MFSL owns and actively manages an ~81% majority stake in Axis Max Life.

MFSL is listed on the NSE and BSE. Besides a ~1.7% holding by Analjit Singh and sponsor family, some of the other group shareholders include MSI, Capital Group, Vanguard, Polar, Pictet, Jupiter, Blackrock, Kuwait Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Franklin Templeton, Pioneer, JP Morgan, Norges Bank, Principal Funds, BNP Paribas, Canada Pension Fund, MIT, Asset Management Companies - HDFC, Nippon, ICICI Prudential, DSP, SBI, Kotak, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Mirae, UTI, Canara Robeco, Invesco, HSBC, Whiteoak, Edelweiss, TATA, Bandhan, Abakkus and PGIM, and Private Life Insurance Companies - HDFC, SBI, TATA AIA, Kotak, ICICI Pru, Bajaj Allianz, Canara HSBC and Aditya Birla Sun Life.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

Axis Max Life has recently transitioned to a new domain https://www.axismaxlife.com as part of its rebranding exercise. This migration has no impact on existing policyholders who will continue to receive all policy benefits and services as earlier.

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Max Financial Services Limited (the "Company") solely for the announcement of the Company's financial results. This document contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "going forward", "intend", "may", "ought" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views as of the date of the Presentation with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise these forward-looking statements for new information, events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of the Presentation.

No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information and opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. None of Company or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers, or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives, undertake to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise and none of them shall have any liability (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

This document does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this document, nor the fact of its distribution, shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The information herein is given to you solely for your own use and information, and no part of this document may be copied or reproduced, or redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person in any manner or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

