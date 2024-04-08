Axis Mutual Fund Collaborates with Enparadigm for an On-Demand AI-Powered Experiential Learning Program

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Axis Mutual Fund (Axis MF), the asset management giant headquartered in Mumbai, has partnered with Enparadigm, an AI-driven experiential learning and talent intelligence solutions company, for exclusive learning journeys, to elevate the performance and productivity of their frontline, mid and, to an extent, senior employees.

Being one of India's largest fund houses, with assets under management roughly worth INR 2.6 Lakh Cr, the company has been committed to providing cutting-edge learning solutions for its workforce. In order to enable their workforce to achieve business excellence while serving their customers nationwide, Enparadigm will provide personalized learning solutions for their employees to help them upskill based on their current and future roles, skill needs and capabilities, and on competencies like personal effectiveness, sales effectiveness, managerial effectiveness, digital transformation, data analytics & business acumen etc. Such holistic development will help in enhancing the productivity of Axis MF teams, which play a pivotal role in shaping the fortunes of the Axis MF brand.

Enparadigm, an industry leader in gamified learning for 14 years, has deployed their talent intelligence platform, which, through the help of immersive and generative AI, helps in the profiling skills of various roles, assessing talent, and providing personalized experiential & simulation-based learning journeys to each employee. These journeys would ensure that the learning experience across geographies is uniform, personalized, gamified, and of a high standard, as well as help the company achieve its goal of driving learning at scale for its workforce on-demand.

Commenting on the collaboration, Himanshu Misra, Head - Human Resources, Axis Mutual Fund, said, "Considering the dynamic and ever-evolving environment that we are in, we strongly advocate the importance of continuous learning to unlock individual potential and drive organizational success. We believe that Axis Mutual Fund's partnership with Enparadigm will be instrumental in creating a unique immersive experience that will empower our teams to gain a competitive edge. These growth opportunities will not only focus on preparing our workforce for the challenges of today, but also equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to stay ahead of the curve."

John Cherian, Co-Founder, MD & CEO of Enparadigm, said, "Companies are looking to move away from passive learning experiences to immersive, personalized learning experiences. It is prestigious to work with Axis MF, in our endeavor to achieve this."

Enparadigm has earned plaudits for its talent management solutions, from renowned industry bodies such as Brandon Hall, Training Industry, Deloitte Tech Fast 500, and the Economic Times. Axis Mutual Fund anticipates continued collaboration with Enparadigm on multiple initiatives in the years to come.

About Axis Mutual Fund

Axis Mutual Fund, founded in 2009, is the seventh largest mutual fund house by asset size in India. A subsidiary of Axis Bank, the fund house employs close to 900 employees on roll and manages assets worth or Assets Under Management (AUM) of $27 Billion (FY23). With its presence in both Indian and global markets, the company deals in mutual funds across asset classes, alternative investment funds and portfolio management services.

About Enparadigm

Enparadigm is one of the world's leading experiential learning and talent intelligence companies. The company leverages generative AI & immersive AI solutions to create hyper-personalized, immersive experiences, driving business impact and behavioral change across levels and functions.

The company has been recognized among the fastest growing tech companies in APAC by Deloitte, as part of the Deloitte Tech Fast 500 APAC program, and has worked with 500+ organizations around the world to help drive growth and leadership.

