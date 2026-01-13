AXS Solutions names Mohan V. Tanksale and Abhaya Prasad Hota as members of Advisory Board to guide next phase of growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : AXS Solutions, a technology-led Startup building governance-first, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence platforms, announced that Mohan V. Tanksale and Abhaya Prasad Hota have joined its Advisory Board.

The induction of these two leaders marks a significant step in AXS Solutions' journey as it scales its AI-driven Platforms Across Banking, Payments, Compliance, And Enterprise Digital Transformation.

Mohan V. Tanksale, former Chairman & Managing Director of Central Bank of India and former Chief Executive of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), brings over four decades of leadership experience in banking, governance, and institutional development. His deep understanding of regulated financial systems and public-sector banking will provide valuable strategic guidance as AXS Solutions strengthens its AI offerings for regulated and mission-critical environments.

Abhaya Prasad Hota, former Managing Director & CEO of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is widely recognized for his role in shaping India's digital payments ecosystem, including platforms such as UPI and RuPay. With extensive experience at the Reserve Bank of India and NPCI, Shri Hota brings unique insight into large-scale digital infrastructure, payments innovation, and ecosystem-level transformation.

AXS Solutions has been actively investing in Governed Enterprise AI, building platforms that combine Artificial Intelligence, Compliance-By-Design, Security, And Scalability. Its initiatives span AI-powered knowledge management, conversational intelligence, compliance automation, analytics, and digital customer experiencedesigned specifically for highly regulated sectors such as BFSI, fintech, public sector, healthcare, and telecom.

Commenting on the development, Nachiket Deshpande, Founder, Managing Director, AXS Solutions, said, "We are honoured to welcome Mohan Tanksale and Abhaya Hota to the AXS Solutions Advisory Board. Their collective experience in banking, payments, and national-scale digital platforms align strongly with our vision of building trusted, compliant, and future-ready AI systems. Their guidance will be instrumental as we expand our AI initiatives across India and global markets."

With a strong focus on Responsible AI Adoption, Regulatory Alignment, and Enterprise Readiness, AXS Solutions is positioning itself as a long-term technology partner for organizations seeking to leverage AI with confidence and trust.

The addition of Tanksale and Hota reinforces AXS Solutions' commitment to strong governance, industry collaboration, and building AI platforms that deliver sustainable value at scale.

AXS Solutions is an innovation-driven technology Startup delivering AI-powered, Governance-First Enterprise Platforms for banking, fintech, compliance, and digital transformation. Through its AI initiatives and Centre of Excellence, AXS Solutions helps enterprises adopt artificial intelligence responsibly, combining advanced technology with security, compliance, and operational excellence.

