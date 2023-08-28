Ayekart Fintech Achieves Remarkable 5X Growth, Records Rs 657 Crores GTV in FY 2022-2023

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Ayekart, a leading FinTech and integrated digital technology platform specializing in the food and agri value chain, announced significant milestones in the fiscal year 2022-2023 at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The event highlighted the company's achievements in facilitating financial transactions, empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and building strong customer connections.

Ayekart reported a Gross Trade Value (GTV) of ₹657 crores for the fiscal year 2022-2023, astounding growth of nearly 5X compared to the previous year. The momentum continues in the current fiscal year, with the company already surpassing its previous GTV record.

Debarshi Dutta, Co-Founder & CEO of Ayekart, expressed his commitment to advancing technology, nurturing partnerships, and driving financial empowerment. He stated, "Our growth has been marked by remarkable progress, and our unwavering commitment to empowering traditional businesses and enriching communities is evident. Our core focus on impacting the lives of marginal farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and SMEs across India has been the bedrock of our success. The AGM solidifies Ayekart Fintech's position as an industry frontrunner, poised to shape the future of financial technology."

Since its inception in December 2020, Ayekart Fintech has processed over 70,000 transactions, exemplifying its essential role in empowering businesses of all sizes. With a thriving ecosystem and advanced technology, the platform has facilitated a robust financial landscape for entrepreneurs and farmers.

Ayekart's dedication to fostering partnerships is evidenced by over 16,000 MSME partners registered on the platform. This accomplishment reflects the company's mission to drive financial inclusivity and prosperity.

Dutta further added, “Ayekart's strength lies in nurturing connections with customers. By understanding their unique needs, we are committed to enhancing businesses through technology and finance, solidifying our role as a trusted partner for sustainable growth. Since inception, our strategic vision has ensured consistent profitability, contributing to our ability to innovate and deliver value to stakeholders.”

Starting with a team of 30 employees in 2022, Ayekart now boasts over 130 professionals. The expansion to six locations, including four new offices in Pune, Araku, Lucknow, and Gangavaram, has broadened the company's reach and impact.

In July, Ayekart moved to a new head office in Mumbai, aligning with the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled services and fostering a productive and collaborative work environment.

Recognized as a leader in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector, Ayekart is all set and excited to continue its mission of revolutionizing the fintech landscape by introducing cutting-edge products and services in the coming years.

Ayekart is India's First Integrated platform that addresses the need of the food and agri value chain enabling traditional businesses technologically and financially while retaining and enhancing trust in their ecosystem by delivering efficiency and convenience. The platform aligns with the government's objectives to bring in the desired change in the SME, MSME, and Retail segment by “Empowering the Traditional Business” and helping bring transparency and credibility to the entire ecosystem.

Ayekart is also engaged in the business by providing technology, finance, and services powering B2B and B2C business along with supply chain management. Ayekart is doing its best by providing digitization, handholding, and providing a platform for traditional businesses, MSMEs, and Retailers. It also enables Supply Chain Finance through financial institutions for pre-shipment finance, and distributor/dealer finance Facilitate Manufacturers with new market linkages.

Recognizing its leadership and innovation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector, Ayekart has also been awarded as the "Best BFSI Brand 2023" title from The Economic Times.

To learn more about Ayekart, please visit: https://ayekart.com/

