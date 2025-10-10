Ayurveda Day Celebrations at Pinnacle IHM

New Delhi [India], October 9: The students of II and III Year BCTCA (Hotel Management) at Pinnacle IHM organised an awareness programme on the occasion of Ayurveda Day. The programme highlighted the significance of Ayurveda in promoting holistic health and well-being, with a special focus on the concept of the three doshas — Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

As part of the event, students prepared an eight-course menu representing the three categories of food in Ayurveda — Sattvic, Rajasic, and Tamasic. Each course was carefully curated to reflect the qualities of these food groups, and their health influences were explained, emphasising how diet can impact both physical wellness and mental balance.

The programme also included Ayurvedic dishes corresponding to the different doshas, further demonstrating the connection between food and overall well-being. By blending traditional Ayurvedic principles with modern culinary skills, the students provided both an educational and experiential learning opportunity.

A major highlight of the celebration was the artistic butter carving setup, where nearly 25 kilograms of butter were used to create an intricate sculpture of Lord Dhanvantari, regarded as the god of Ayurveda. This installation served as a symbolic reminder of the importance of health, healing, and nutrition.

The Ayurveda Day celebration not only enriched the students' academic experience but also spread awareness among the wider community about the relevance of Ayurveda as a timeless science of life.

