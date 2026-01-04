Ayush exports jump 6.11 pc to $689 million in 2024-25: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 4 Exports of Ayush and herbal products have registered a growth of 6.11 per cent, increasing from $649.2 million in 2023–24 to $688.89 million in 2024–25, the government said on Sunday.

Following the establishment of Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL), this growth has accelerated, reflecting enhanced global outreach and rising international demand for India’s traditional medicine and herbal products, according to Commerce Ministry.

The Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) observed its 4th Establishment Anniversary today in New Delhi in India’s efforts to promote exports of traditional systems of medicine and wellness products.

Since its formation, AYUSHEXCIL has undertaken several initiatives focused on capacity building of exporters, facilitation of export procedures and regulatory compliance, and the organisation of B2B meetings, international exhibitions, seminars, and outreach programmes in key overseas markets.

According to the ministry, India’s traditional medicine systems (AYUSH) have also received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements, including the India-Oman CEPA and the India–New Zealand FTA, with dedicated annexes on health-related services and traditional medicine.

AYUSHEXCIL has been entrusted with anchoring the Ayush Quality Mark programme of the Ministry of Ayush, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2nd WHO Summit on Traditional Medicine (December 17–19, 2025), marking a key milestone in strengthening quality assurance and global recognition of AYUSH products.

As AYUSHEXCIL enters its fifth year, the Council aims to further strengthen international cooperation, leverage opportunities under Free Trade Agreements, promote quality and certification frameworks, and enhance global acceptance of India’s traditional systems of medicine.

The anniversary underscores India’s growing leadership in the global AYUSH and wellness economy, aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

The Council functions in consultation with the Ministry of Ayush, with support from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to oversee exports of products and services related to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, Homeopathy, and other Indian traditional healthcare systems.

