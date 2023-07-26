AZA Fashions unveils its new store in Kolkata, elevating luxury fashion in the city of joy

TP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26: Aza Fashions (Aza), India's leading multi-designer luxury fashion retailer, proudly announces the grand launch of its new store in the heart of Kolkata. Founded in 2005 by Dr Alka Nishar, Aza has become a leading fashion authority in India. With multiple stores already in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, the inauguration of Aza in Kolkata marks a significant milestone for the brand as it expands its footprint across the country. With an unrivaled selection of designer apparel and accessories, Aza is set to redefine the fashion landscape in the city.

Speaking about the launch, Dr Alka Nishar, Founder & Chairperson, Aza Fashions, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to introduce Aza to the vibrant city of Kolkata. The store represents our commitment to offering an exceptional retail experience, where customers can explore the finest designer collections under one roof. With our extensive range of meticulously curated designs and unparalleled customer service, we aim to be the go-to destination for luxury fashion in Kolkata.”

“Opening a store in Kolkata was always in our pipeline. The people in this city have refined taste and are cognizant of the latest trends. At this new store, we house over 75 designers across bridal, wedding, festive, Indo-western and contemporary clothing, as well as jewelry and accessories. We intend to keep the collections as fresh and exclusive as possible, with quick movement. Renowned for its unique curation, Aza has been at the forefront of the fashion industry for almost two decades now, with the goal of taking Indian creativity and design global,” added Devangi Parekh, Managing Director, Aza Fashions.

The exquisite store is strategically located at Lee Road in Kolkata next to the Forum Mall back gate, a prime area in the city, offering discerning fashion enthusiasts an unrivaled shopping experience. The store spans an impressive area of 5,350 square feet across two floors and boasts a luxurious ambiance that exudes elegance and sophistication. The tastefully designed, sunshine-filled space creates an opulent yet comfortable setting for customers to explore the extensive range of designer clothing, accessories, and jewelry.

At Aza Kolkata, patrons will discover an exclusive selection of creations crafted by leading designers such Varun Bahl, Jayanti Reddy, Mishru, Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Seema Gujral, Ritika Mirchandani, Payal Singhal, Amit Aggarwal, Aisha Rao, Paulmi & Harsh, Rajdeep Ranawat, Aseem Kapoor, Shriya Som, Deepika Arora and more. From traditional Indian couture to contemporary fusion wear, the store caters to diverse preferences and occasions, ensuring that every shopper finds their perfect outfit.

The Kolkata store is staffed with a team of highly trained fashion consultants who possess a deep understanding of the latest trends and an innate sense of style. They are committed to delivering personalized assistance to customers, guiding them through their fashion choices and helping them create unforgettable looks for every event.

The launch of this grand store was attended by esteemed guests and glitterati of the Kolkata social circles like Saurav Ganguly, Parno Mittra, Dev Adhikari, Bickram Ghosh & Jaya Seal Ghosh, Sanjiv & Priti Goenka, Shivika Goenka and Karan Paul. Ace designers like Anamika Khanna, Shantanu Goenka, Nupur Kanoi, Nil from Dev r Nil, Adarsh of OSAA and Ratul Sood also attended the launch.

Aza Fashions' new store in Kolkata is set to redefine luxury fashion retail in the city. Its exceptional collection, combined with an inviting shopping environment and personalized service, promises an unforgettable shopping experience for Kolkata's fashion-forward clientele.

The Aza Fashions store in Kolkata is now open and welcomes fashion enthusiasts to discover the latest trends and indulge in a world of luxury fashion.

Aza curates the finest in Indian fashion and represents the pinnacle of modern luxury and service. Founded in 2005 by Dr Alka Nishar, Aza has become a leading fashion authority in India. Located across Mumbai and Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata, Aza stores deliver an extraordinary shopping experience, with customers receiving personalized attention from trained fashion consultants.

Promoted by Devangi Parekh, Aza’s fast-growing luxury e-commerce store, www.Azafashions.com was launched in 2015 as a global web platform to offer clients the convenience of shopping the best of Indian fashion from anywhere in the world. This premier multi-designer online portal retails a curated selection of luxury apparel and accessories by over 1000+ of India’s most recognized and talented designers. It offers customers the convenience of shopping from anywhere in the world.

