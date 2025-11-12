Aza Fashions Unveils 'ROAR': A Fierce New Designer Collaboration with Shilpa Shetty Kundra

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Aza Fashions, India's leading multi-designer fashion retailer, proudly announces the exclusive launch of ROAR, a bold and empowering designer collection in collaboration with actress, entrepreneur, and style icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The Aza X Shilpa Shetty Kundra collection features meticulously crafted pieces that offer a modern reinterpretation of the saree, seamlessly blending heritage with innovation, and strength with grace. Designed for women who command attention and embrace their individuality with confidence, ROAR is a celebration of fierce femininity.

The silhouettes include pre-draped sarees, skirt-sets with saree drapes, draped kaftans, and classic printed sarees. Balancing softness and strength, the styles are enriched with animal and botanical prints along with hand-embellished details, making them perfect for the modern woman. The pieces transition effortlessly across occasions, from destination weddings and cocktail soirees to intimate celebrations and red-carpet moments.

ROAR is deeply inspired by Shilpa's personal aesthetic and the legacy of her mother, a woman known for her unconventional saree styling, often pairing traditional Kanjeevarams with lycra blouses and experimenting with unique drapes. That spirit of experimentation, elegance, and empowerment forms the essence of this one-of-a-kind designer collaboration with Aza Fashions.

Describing the collection in her own words, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, "My mother has always been my saree muse. She wore them with boldness, authenticity, and creativity. In creating ROAR with Aza, I've reimagined that spirit into designs that are empowering, glamorous, and easy to wear for every woman."

This exclusive collaboration brings together Shilpa's instinctive creativity and Aza Fashions' unwavering commitment to celebrating women and telling their unique stories through fashion.

"At Aza, we curate fashion that empowers women to express who they are with confidence and panache. ROAR, our collaboration with Shilpa Shetty Kundra embodies this philosophy: stylish, contemporary, and versatile, crafted for women who aren't afraid to make a statement," shares Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director of Aza Fashions.

ROAR is not just a collection, it's a movement that encapsulates what Aza Fashions has always stood for: celebrating self-confidence, empowering women, and redefining luxury through innovation and elegance. With silhouettes that are striking yet breathable, the collection marries glamour with practicality without compromise, encouraging women to move, feel, and express themselves freely.

Available on the Aza Fashions website, app and Aza stores, the collection will be globally accessible upon its launch. Extending its empowering vision with worldwide shipping and a smooth online shopping experience, Aza ensures that fashion-forward women everywhere can express their inner strength through this new collection. This collaboration with Shilpa Shetty Kundra harmoniously reflects Aza's philosophy of blending tradition with modernity, offering a platform for unique voices in Indian fashion.

About Aza Fashions

Aza is India's premier destination for luxury fashion, curating the finest in bridal, couture, and ready-to-wear collections for men and women. Founded by Dr. Alka Nishar and helmed by Devangi Nishar Parekh, Aza showcases leading designers like Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, and Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Amit Aggarwal, and Seema Gujral, as well as trending labels and emerging talent discovered by Aza. With 13 boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Surat, as well as a global e-commerce website and App, Aza offers personalized styling, seamless service, and worldwide shipping to over 75 countriesbringing Indian craftsmanship to a global stage. In 2025, Aza expanded into fine lab-grown diamond jewellery, with the launch of the brand Araiya by Aza.

For more information, visit: www.azafashions.com

