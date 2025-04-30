AZAD Engineering Inaugurates Exclusive Lean Manufacturing Facility

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30: Azad Engineering, a leader in precision engineering, marked another significant milestone today with the inauguration of its lean manufacturing facility designed to meet capacity commitments to GE Vernova's Steam Power Services business unit at Azad's Centre of Excellence & Innovation Centre in Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad.

The 7,600 sq. mts. state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by the following guests from GE Vernova: Rodolfo Torres, Lean Leader; Ankur Chandak, Sourcing Leader; Martin Schaefer, Global Commodity Leader; Akhona Qabaka, Supplier Quality Leader; Carly Lorence, Global Planning Lean Leader; and Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering.

This lean manufacturing facility marks a major milestone for Azad Engineering. The journey that began with a few machines in 2013 has now evolved into a world-class manufacturing centre, demonstrating a shared commitment to excellence. This achievement represents years of rigorous qualification processes, technological advancement, and unwavering determination. The path from 2013 to today was marked by exacting quality standards, intensive audits & assessments, and the mastery of increasingly complex manufacturing techniques. Azad's team overcame numerous engineering challenges, invested in specialized equipment and skills development, and demonstrated exceptional perseverance through demanding qualification trials. Each component required precision tolerances measured in microns, and the company continuously elevated its capabilities through vertical integration to meet the evolving requirements of Azad Engineering's customers for critical power generation components. This journey reflects not just technical advancements, but the building of trust through consistent quality delivery even under challenging timelines and specifications.

This new lean facility is a significant investment in expanding Azad Engineering's manufacturing capabilities as part of its strategic focus on long-term partnerships with global OEMs across aerospace, defence, energy, and oil & gas sectors.

This facility is also reinforcing the company's position as a key player in the precision manufacturing landscape. The groundbreaking for this facility took place on April 24th, 2024, marking the beginning of this significant expansion.

Key highlights of the facility are that it currently employs over 180 direct skilled professionals, with ongoing activities expected to add several hundred more skilled professionals in the near future. It also features cutting-edge technology for high-precision components, and lean principles aimed at enhancing productivity, integrates with Azad's Centre for Excellence and Innovation and strengthens India's position in global manufacturing.

Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering, said: "The inauguration of this exclusive lean manufacturing facility marks a significant milestone in our journey with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services business unit that began in 2013. Our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and precision engineering has enabled us to evolve from a modest operation to this world-class manufacturing centre, further strengthening India's position in global manufacturing. This 7,600 sq.mt. state-of-the-art facility is part of our broader strategy to create dedicated manufacturing spaces for key global OEM partners at our Centre of Excellence & Innovation Centre. With over 180 direct skilled professionals currently employed and plans to add several hundred more, we are creating a robust ecosystem of precision engineering excellence to produce approximately 1,00,000 blades per annum from this factory. The rigorous qualification processes we've undergone, achieving precision tolerances measured in microns, reflect Azad's dedication to meeting the exacting standards of global industry leaders while continuously pushing the boundaries of engineering excellence."

The newly inaugurated facility is part of Azad Engineering's broader strategy to create manufacturing capacity at its COE & Innovation centre to meet the needs of key global OEM partners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor