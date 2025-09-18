AZAD Engineering Inaugurates Exclusive Lean Manufacturing Facility for Siemens Energy

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18: Azad Engineering, a leader in precision engineering, marked another significant milestone today with the inauguration of its lean manufacturing facility designed to meet capacity commitments to Siemens Energy at Azad's Centre of Excellence & Innovation Centre in Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad.

The 7,200 sq. mts. state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by the following senior leadership from Siemens Energy: Mr. Andreas Schmidt, VP Procurement SE GS Central; Mr. Tim Kleinheyer, Head of Commodity Management GSC, Mr. Mudit Jain, Country Business Segment Manager, SE TI STG, Mr. Martin Pokorny, Head of Procurement SE TI STG P Bruno; Mr. Sascha Hass, Global Commodity Manager Mapa GSC; Mr. Marek Novotny, Commodity Manager TI STG, Mr. Amol Tyagi, Head of Procurement SE TI STG, Vadodara, Mr. Abhaysinh Raut, Regional Commodity Manager GS C, Mr. Uttam Shinde, Regional Supplier Quality Engineer along with Mr. PVS Raju, and Mr. Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering.

This lean manufacturing facility marks a major milestone for Azad Engineering. The collaboration between Azad and Siemens Energy commenced in 2012 with the supply of highly critical rotating airfoils for just two stages of SGT 400 machines. As the first challenge given by Siemens Energy, Azad successfully manufactured complex parts and received approval, marking the beginning of a trusted partnership. What began as a focused collaboration has now evolved into a comprehensive relationship encompassing the delivery of airfoils and critical machining parts to the entire Siemens Energy ecosystem, demonstrating a shared commitment to excellence.

Over the past 12+ years, Azad has undergone extensive qualification processes and technological advancement to become a trusted partner to Siemens Energy. The journey involved mastering complex manufacturing techniques, intensive audits, investing significantly in specialized equipment and skills development, and successfully navigating demanding quality assessments. Each component manufactured required precision tolerances measured in microns, a standard Azad Engineering consistently delivered, demonstrating the company's commitment to the highest industry standards. Through continuous capability enhancement and vertical integration, Azad has established a strong track record of consistent quality delivery. This has built a foundation of trust that extends beyond technical excellence to include reliable performance under stringent timelines and specifications as well.

Today, Azad Engineering is also a key participant in Siemens Energy's Lion's Share program, making it an integral part of their global supply chain strategy.

Key highlights of the facility are that it currently employs over 150 direct skilled professionals and will scale up to around 230 skilled professionals by the end of the year, providing a strong foundation for current operations. It also features cutting-edge technology for high-precision components, and lean principles aimed at enhancing productivity, integrates with Azad's Centre for Excellence and Innovation and strengthens India's position in global manufacturing.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Andreas Schmidt, VP Procurement SE GS Central said: "This opening today is a unique milestone in our collaboration between Azad Engineering and Siemens Energy. Today, here in Hyderabad two companies come stronger together than ever - and this is a perfect fit. The global energy market is growing, which means the baseline for our common business, our common growth is given and better than ever. It's now up to us to build on what we achieved in the last 13 years and go together to the next level.

With Azad this is a highly engineered company with strong capabilities in multiple areas. A company with high professionals, technical expertise and a passionate leadership team and CEO. And as Siemens Energy we are a global leader in the energy market. We would like to thank you Azad Engineering for this investment, for this strong commitment. We call this not a classical customer - supplier relation, we call it strategic partnership."

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering, said: "The inauguration of this exclusive lean manufacturing facility symbolizes the deep trust and collaboration we've built with Siemens Energy over the past 12+ years. From our initial partnership supplying airfoils for SGT 400 machines in 2012 to becoming an integral part of their Lion's Share program, this journey reflects our shared commitment to engineering excellence and innovation. When Siemens Energy first challenged us with manufacturing these complex parts at the start, successfully delivering and receiving their approval marked the beginning of what has become a transformative relationship. Siemens Energy has been instrumental in helping us elevate our manufacturing capabilities, and this facility is a testament to their confidence in our abilities to deliver world-class precision components. This facility represents more than just our continued expansion. It's about deepening a partnership that has been transformative for both organizations. With over 150 skilled professionals at this facility and plans to add several hundred more across all plants in Azad COE, we're building a manufacturing ecosystem that consistently delivers micron-level precision for our global partners. This partnership exemplifies how Indian precision manufacturing has become integral to global supply chains, and we're proud to contribute to Siemens Energy's continued success worldwide."

This marks the third dedicated manufacturing facility Azad has inaugurated in 2025, demonstrating the company's rapid expansion to meet growing global demand.

The facility is part of Azad's broader strategy to create dedicated manufacturing capacity for key global OEM partners across aerospace, defence, energy, and oil & gas sectors at its COE & Innovation centre.

This continued expansion reinforces Azad's position as a key player in the precision manufacturing landscape.

About Azad Engineering:

Established in 2008 by visionary entrepreneur, Mr. Rakesh Chopdar, Azad stands at the forefront of global precision manufacturing, specialising in highly engineered, complex, mission- and life-critical components for the Aerospace & Defence, Energy, Oil & Gas and Industrial Technology sectors. The company is revolutionising the global precision manufacturing industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure. With over 15 years of operational excellence, Azad serves as a trusted Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading OEMs across 17 countries and has established a comprehensive ecosystem designed to effectively meet their ever-evolving needs. This holistic approach ensures the delivery of unparalleled quality and innovation while also fostering the long-term growth and sustainability of partnerships. By continuously pushing the boundaries of precision manufacturing, Azad is pioneering a new era of global engineering excellence.

