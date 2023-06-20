Azent Overseas Education Receives Prestigious Award for Best Emerging Ed-Tech App of the Year

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Azent Overseas Education, one of India's leading study abroad platforms founded by Priyanka Nishar (Engineering Graduate from Cornell University and MBA from Harvard Business School) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Best Emerging Ed-Tech App of the Year at the 2.0 Technology Excellence Awards 2023 by Quantic India, an internationally recognized Business Media platform. This honor underscores Azent's commitment to providing exceptional guidance and support to students seeking educational opportunities abroad. It further reinforces Azent's position as a leader in the industry, setting new standards for excellence in overseas educational consultancy.

"We are immensely honored to receive this Award," said Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team. It is indeed a validation that we are proceeding in the right direction. We are actively working towards adding innovative features to our Azent App making it a credible and an advanced platform. We are grateful for the trust and confidence our students and their families have placed in us, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional services that transform lives and open doors to global opportunities."

This award recognizes organizations that demonstrate Innovativeness, return on Investment (ROI) for the creator, problem Solving capabilities, cost saving for the user, Customer Satisfaction and Value Addition. Azent's unwavering commitment to empowering students and delivering personalized services has played a pivotal role in its well-deserved acknowledgment.

With an extensive network of partner institutions and a team of highly experienced education counselors, Azent has successfully helped numerous students navigate the complex process of studying abroad. The organization's comprehensive range of services includes counseling, university selection, application assistance, visa guidance, test preparation, and post-arrival support.

The Azent app aims at addressing three core issues-

Personalization: Every student has a unique profile and they have their own reasons for choosing to study abroad. The Azent App provides a truly personalized experience for the students and everything they see on the App is based on their profile and interests.

Information Overload: There are a multitude of universities and programs which makes it impossible for a student to arrive upon an accurate decision. The Azent App's AI Powered course recommendation, along with Industry Experts help the students make the right decision.

Transparency: Azent empowers students to own their study abroad journey. The Azent App transfers the control back to the students and keeps the student informed about every important development.

Azent's success lies in its personalized approach, which recognizes the unique aspirations and goals of each student. By providing tailored guidance and support, the organization empowers students to make informed decisions regarding their academic journey abroad. Azent's team of expert counselors and advisors are well-versed in the intricacies of the international education landscape, ensuring students receive the most relevant and up-to-date information.

This recognition not only highlights Azent's exemplary track record but also endorses the organization's commitment to innovation. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Azent continues to enhance its services and streamline the study abroad process, ensuring seamless experiences for students. Azent remains dedicated to its mission of transforming lives through education and empowering students to achieve their full potential on the global stage.

Profile of Priyanka Nishar

Priyanka Nishar is the Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education. She received her bachelor's degree in computer science from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having worked with the Admissions Committee of New York University Stern School of Business, Priyanka understands what universities are looking for from their ideal candidates. Earlier, she had worked with Accenture US and Hexaware Technologies.

Azent Overseas Education Ltd, an Online offline EdTech Company is strongly committed to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. With focus on new age technology, innovative virtual/online offerings and user experience, we aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time. The company has also won the "Emerging Edutech Company" Award at the Education Innovation Awards 2023.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/

