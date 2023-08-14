Azent Overseas Education to organise International Education Fairs in multiple cities

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Azent Overseas Education, one of India’s leading study abroad platforms is excited to announce its upcoming Study Abroad Education Fairs spanning multiple cities across the country. Azent has always been committed to student success and has connected thousands of students to top international universities by combining the power of strong counselling experience with cutting-edge technology.

Azent is once again back with its Mega Study Abroad Fair for 2024 intakes. It aims to provide students and their families with a unique opportunity to explore a plethora of study abroad options, interact with representatives from renowned international universities, and gather comprehensive information to kick-start their global educational journey.

“Azent’s Education Fair is a comprehensive platform for students to explore global education opportunities. Our aim is to empower students with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about their academic and professional future. Attendees can expect an immersive and informative experience. After assisting over 4000 students during the previous study abroad fairs across India, we are all set to connect more aspiring students to 100+ global universities this year for 2024 intakes." said Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education.

She further added, “These fairs are designed to cater to students at various stages of their academic pursuits, whether they are high school students seeking undergraduate programs, undergraduates exploring postgraduate options, or professionals looking to enhance their skills through specialized courses abroad. We remain committed to helping students realize their dreams and providing them with the tools necessary for a successful academic journey.”

Event Highlights:

Meet the Universities: Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly and interact with representatives from top universities and educational institutions from around the world. This personal interaction will help students gain insights into various programs, admission requirements, scholarships, and more.

Application Assistance: Azent's expert counselors will be present to guide attendees through the application process, ensuring that students are well-equipped to submit compelling applications that stand out in the competitive admissions landscape. They can shortlist the right-fit institutions with admission experts, discuss eligibility for scholarships and spot offers and explore and apply to top colleges offering application fee waivers. They will also receive an all-round support for visa, SOP, LOR and much more.

IELTS Coaching- Students can also be assisted to avail Azent’s expert IELTS coaching at super affordable prices.

Financial Assistance & Scholarship Information: For those students requiring financial aid, they will be assisted to apply for education loans at attractive interest rates starting 8% onwards. A dedicated space will be set up to provide information about scholarships options available to international students, making higher education more accessible and affordable.

Furthermore, students can also tour their favourite universities virtually through Virtual Reality and experience the university campus before they apply.

To save time during the fair, students can even build their profile by uploading academic details, certificates & other documents on the Azent app, shortlist best universities based on their academic profile and interests, create applications to their target universities on the Azent app and meet and apply to top university representatives directly from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand & Ireland at the fairs.

The Multi-City Overseas Education Fair will take place on the following dates and locations-

· 18th August - Friday - Vijayawada: 11:30AM - 3:30PM (USA & Canada)

· 19th August - Saturday - Hyderabad: 10:30AM - 3:30PM (UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand)

· 20th August - Sunday - Chennai: 10:30AM - 3:30PM (UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand)

· 26th August - Saturday - Gurugram: 11:30AM - 3:30PM (USA & Canada)

· 27th August - Sunday - Mumbai: 10:30AM - 3:30PM (UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand)

· 2nd September - Saturday - Online: 1:30PM - 5:30PM (UK, Australia)

· 3rd September - Sunday - Vijayawada: 11:30AM - 3:30PM (UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand)

· 9th September - Saturday - Vadodara: 11:30AM - 3:30PM (UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand)

· 10th September - Sunday - Ahmedabad: 11:30AM - 3:30PM (UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand)

· 16th September - Saturday - Online: 1:30PM - 5:30PM (Ireland, New Zealand)

· 17th September - Sunday - Gurugram; 11.30AM - 3:30PM (UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand)

Attending the Study Abroad Education Fair is free and open to all. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure a seamless experience on the day of the event. For more information students can visit the website ( https://www.azent.com )

Profile of Priyanka Nishar

Priyanka Nishar is the Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education. She received her bachelor’s degree in computer science from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having worked with the Admissions Committee of New York University Stern School of Business, Priyanka understands what universities are looking for from their ideal candidates. Earlier, she had worked with Accenture US and Hexaware Technologies.

Azent Overseas Education Ltd, an Online offline EdTech Company is strongly committed to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. With focus on new age technology, innovative virtual/online offerings and user experience, we aspire to become the world’s leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time. The company has also won the “Emerging Edutech Company” Award at the Education Innovation Awards 2023.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/

