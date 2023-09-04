Azent Revolutionizes the Study Abroad Industry with Live Counselling: World’s First ‘Online Experience Centre’

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Azent Overseas Education, a pioneering force in India's study abroad industry, founded by Priyanka Nishar (Engineering Graduate from Cornell University and MBA from Harvard Business School), is proud to introduce a groundbreaking innovation: Live Counselling. This cutting-edge feature, available exclusively on the Azent App, is poised to revolutionise the student experience and engagement.

“With the Live Counselling feature on the Azent App, students can now connect with expert counsellors in real time, receiving personalised guidance and support throughout their study abroad journey. This game-changing development exemplifies Azent's unwavering commitment to harnessing technology for delivering exceptional educational services. By seamlessly integrating real-time communication capabilities into their platform, Azent aims to bridge the gap between students and counsellors, ensuring instant access to expert advice and assistance.” said Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education.

What sets the Live Counselling feature apart?

Connecting with the right study abroad expert is crucial for every student, and Live Counselling on the Azent App provides a groundbreaking solution. This exclusive video calling feature connects students to the most suitable counsellor in real time, all within the app. Developed in-house, this proprietary tool is truly one-of-a-kind in the industry.

With just a click of a button, students are instantly matched with the best counsellor, eliminating the need for long queues and overwhelming amounts of information. Azent's team of experienced counsellors possesses deep knowledge of various study destinations, universities, and academic programs. Through the Live Counselling feature, students can tap into their expertise, gain valuable insights, and receive tailored guidance to achieve their unique goals and aspirations. Whether seeking assistance with university selection, application processes, visa requirements, admissions, tests, or guidance on financing through loans and scholarships, students now have the convenience of accessing professional support anytime, right from the comfort of their own homes.

What problem does Azent aim to solve?

The study abroad advisory industry often relies on third-party apps like Zoom and Google Meet for online counselling. However, scheduling sessions at the student's convenience and finding available counsellors can be challenging. Additionally, in-person counselling centres often entail long waiting times before students can begin their sessions. Taking these issues into consideration and incorporating valuable feedback from students, Azent has introduced the proprietary Live Counselling feature directly on their own platform. This ensures instant connectivity with counsellors, eliminating any waiting time and providing unparalleled convenience for students, all from the comfort of their own homes.

With the Live Counselling feature, students now have a seamless way to build their profiles, track their shortlist and application progress, and provide feedback, all in one place.

What makes it unique?

The introduction of the Live Counselling feature exemplifies Azent's unwavering commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of students and enhancing their study abroad experience. Here's what sets it apart:

* Developed by Azent's team of experts, this feature aims to empower students and enhance their overall Azent experience.

* It provides real-time support, eliminating any waiting period and ensuring immediate access to guidance and assistance.

* The communication channel is seamless and secure, ensuring privacy and fostering a collaborative environment.

* Students can easily track their application progress and offer valuable feedback.

* Its virtual nature eliminates the need for students to be physically present at counselling centres, offering convenience and accessibility.

* This feature is specifically designed to cater to students across India, providing them with a convenient solution.

Data privacy is a top priority at Azent

The Live Counselling feature serves as a dynamic platform for students to engage with counsellors, facilitating interactive discussions and the secure sharing of important documents and information. We understand and value data privacy, and this feature ensures a smooth exchange of information while maintaining the highest level of confidentiality.

Accessing the Live Counselling feature:

Students can download the Azent App, log in, and schedule a counselling session based on their availability. Once assigned a dedicated counsellor, students can schedule calls in advance at their convenience, ensuring that support is always just a click away. The feature also offers flexible timing options to accommodate students in different time zones, making it accessible to a diverse global audience. Embark on your study abroad journey with Azent Overseas Education and discover the transformative power of Live Counselling.

To learn more about this feature and start benefiting from it, download the Azent App today.

Profile of Priyanka Nishar

Priyanka Nishar is the Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education. She received her bachelor’s degree in computer science from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having worked with the Admissions Committee of New York University Stern School of Business, Priyanka understands what universities are looking for from their ideal candidates. Earlier, she had worked with Accenture US and Hexaware Technologies.

Azent Overseas Education Ltd, an Online offline EdTech Company is strongly committed to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. With focus on new age technology, innovative virtual/online offerings and user experience, we aspire to become the world’s leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time. The company has also won the “Emerging Edutech Company” Award at the Education Innovation Awards 2023.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

Media Counsel- Azent Overseas Education

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

Sreedatri Chatterjee

Assistant Vice President – Corporate Communications

Azent Overseas Education

9004263405

sreedatric@techproventures.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by TP.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor