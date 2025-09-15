Azentio reimagines speed and personalization for retail, SME, and corporate lenders with its next-gen loan origination offering

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 15: Azentio Software, a leading technology enabler in the BFSI space, announced the launch of Azentio Loan Origination, its next-generation product that redefines how financial institutions scale credit operations across retail, SME, and corporate segments, and supports both conventional and Islamic financing. The compliance-ready offering leverages intelligent automation to accelerate customer onboarding, enhance decision-making, and support flexible credit journeys.

According to Deloitte, today's lending market demands speed, personalization, and easy digital access. Azentio Loan Origination enables banks and financial institutions to onboard customers quickly, make accurate credit decisions, and provide a seamless borrower experience, all while staying compliant with evolving regulations.

Reimagining speed and personalization in lending

With Azentio Loan Origination, lenders can launch new products up to 70% faster. Built-in compliance for each region shortens time-to-market from months to weeks. This enables lenders to avoid delays, accelerate innovation, and identify new growth opportunities.

Smarter credit decisions for precision and efficiency

Azentio's new loan origination offering streamlines every step of credit decisioning with automation at its core. Its policy-driven framework seamlessly integrates with KYC, AML, and credit bureau systems to reduce approval delays and minimize manual errors. Pre-configured integrations and dynamic workflows make onboarding faster and simpler, helping banks lower drop-offs and improve decision accuracy. With compliance built in for both conventional and Islamic finance, lenders can grow without regulatory risk.

Future-ready architecture for scalable growth

Azentio Loan Origination is cloud-ready, scalable, and integrates easily with existing technology stacks, enabling financial institutions to expand into new regions. Its open framework ensures resilience, adapts to regulatory change, and supports new capabilities such as advanced analytics and alternative data without causing significant disruptions.

"Banks are under pressure to deliver seamless digital experiences while navigating tougher regulatory landscapes," said Guru L, Senior Vice President, Lending - Product Management, Azentio. "Azentio Loan Origination brings speed, intelligence, and compliance together in a single offering, enabling financial institutions to innovate and scale. With this launch, we are equipping the industry not just to keep pace with change, but to lead it."

About Azentio

Azentio is a leading provider of purpose-built, intelligence-driven technology solutions designed to transform the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors. By combining cutting-edge innovation with deep domain expertise, Azentio empowers businesses to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Azentio delivers world-class technology that streamlines processes and delivers tangible results, enabling organizations to achieve sustainable success. For more information on Azentio, please visit www.azentio.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670942/Azentio_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor