Azentio Software announces Aliza Knox as new Board Member

Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a global information technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aliza Knox as a Non-Executive Director to the Board.

Aliza brings to Azentio a wealth of knowledge and expertise with over three decades of broad international marketing and management experience. She is most recognized for building and operating successful businesses in complex and emerging sectors including financial services, consulting, mobile, SaaS, while covering markets across Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

Aliza has held several leadership roles in relationship development, sales and operations, as well as strategic partnering. Most recently, Aliza was Head of APAC for Cloudflare and previously was Chief Operating Officer at Unlockd. In an earlier role, she held the position of Head of APAC for Twitter, having joined the digital enterprise after Google, where she was Managing Director of Online Sales & Operations in APAC. Aliza has extensive financial services experience at eminent companies like Visa International and Charles Schwab Corporation. She was the Vice President and Director - Asian Financial Services at Boston Consulting Group.

Aliza has served on the boards of listed companies in Australia, Singapore, Germany and UK. She was an advisor to the ANZ Bank Board Technology Committee. As a Non-Executive Board Director and advisor, she is dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders, to build successful global businesses. As one way to do this, she has written the forthcoming book '' (Wiley; April 2022).

Commenting on Aliza's appointment, Tony Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer, Azentio Software, said, "We welcome Aliza to our Board. Her extensive operational experience as a senior executive in marquee global firms and her knowledge and insights in customer-driven technology businesses will add depth to the Board's competencies as we continue to execute on our ambitious growth plans and drive value for our clients."

"I am honoured to be joining Azentio at such a challenging and exciting time," stated Aliza Knox. "As someone who is passionate about technology, I am confident and excited about the direction that Azentio is taking. I look forward to working with the Board and the talented leadership team on accelerating our core business initiatives and shaping a robust, sustainable growth path for Azentio," she said.

Azentio Software provides mission critical, core and vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial and insurance services primarily across the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and India. The company's flagship products include Premia Astra™ and Beyontec Suite (Core Insurance Software), Kastle™ (Universal Banking Solution), iMAL™ (Islamic Core Banking Platform), AMLOCK™ (Financial Crime Detection and Management Solution), MFund Plus™ (Wealth & Asset Management Solution) and Orion™ (Enterprise Resource Planning Solution). More details can be found here

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor