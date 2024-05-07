Aztec Fluids and Machinery Limited IPO To Open On 10th May, Sets Price Band At Rs 63 to Rs 67 Per Share

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7: Established in 2011, Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited provides a quality-assured assortment of Printers, Printer consumables, and Printer Spares to a diverse range of industries. The company is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise INR 24.12 crores through the issuance of 36 lakh new shares.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited has established a price band of Rs 63 to Rs 67 per share. The company’s shares will open for subscription on Friday, May 10, 2024 and closes on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. These will be listed on the BSE SME, with a projected listing date of Friday, May 17, 2024

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO is Hem Finlease.

The issue proceeds will be utilized in Funding of the proposed acquisition of equity shares of Jet Inks Private Limited, repayment of a portion of certain borrowing availed by the Company and general corporate purposes.

On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the shares for the Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Thursday, May 16, 2024, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 1.34 lakh considering the minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 4000 shares, for a total investment of Rs 2.68 lakh at the upper price band.

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited’s revenue increased by 17.46% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 5.18% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited is in the business of providing coding & marking solutions thru it's wide range of Printers, Printer consumables, and Printer Spares to a diverse range of industries, including personal care, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, cables, wires, and pipes, metals, automotive and electronics, agrochemicals, and chemicals and petrochemicals.

The company exports its products to countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria. The company has its registered office in Ahmedabad and a warehouse in Kheda, Gujarat for storing imported printers.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor