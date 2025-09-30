Aztec's Strategic Milestones Culminate in Dun & Bradstreet 2A2 Rating, Setting Stage for Global Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited, one of the only two listed companies in India's industrial coding and marking space, is rapidly emerging as a unique SME success story. Operating on a razor-and-blades model, the Company has deployed its highest-ever number of printers, ensuring a steady, recurring stream of consumables revenue that provides both growth visibility and resilience.

The Company's newly operational, fully automated Kanera plant has given it the scale and efficiency to support this expansion, producing 50 printers and up to 4,000 liters of ink daily. At the same time, the seamless integration of Jet Inks Pvt. Ltd. has delivered on expectations, contributing strongly to revenues and strengthening backward integration in inks and consumables.

Transparency and credibility have also been a focus, with Aztec issuing its first full-fledged annual report and improving investor awareness through consistent communication and governance. Coupled with a sharp emphasis on R&D, from specialty inks to advanced Track & Trace technologies that address compliance and anti-counterfeit challenges, Aztec has positioned itself as a trusted partner across industries.

These strategic milestones have now culminated in global recognition - The prestigious Dun & Bradstreet 2A2 rating. This achievement is more than a financial credential, it serves as a seal of confidence. The rating enhances Aztec's ease of doing business by signaling stability, reliability and transparency to all stakeholders. For customers, it reassures quality and long-term commitment, for suppliers and channel partners, it builds stronger trust in the Company's resilience, and for investors, it underscores credibility and disciplined governance.

By bolstering confidence at every level - customers, partners, regulators and investors, the rating positions Aztec as not just a capable SME, but a globally credible player. It validates the Company's continuous commitment to international standards while unlocking opportunities for cross-border collaborations, institutional partnerships and scalable growth.

With this recognition, Aztec is set to accelerate its journey toward becoming a globally recognized OEM in Coding, Marking and Traceability, built on the pillars of innovation, compliance, and sustainable growth. As the Company strengthens its foundation with advanced technology, recurring revenues and global partnerships, it is firmly positioned to scale new heights and drive impactful growth on the global stage.

