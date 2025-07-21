Azure Clouds Rebrands as Mapex AI with Global Vision

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21: Mapex AI, a next-generation geospatial intelligence company, has officially launched global operations with the opening of its new client servicing office in Toronto, Canada. Formerly known as Azure Cloud Services and founded in India, Mapex AI is rapidly expanding across North America, Asia, and the Middle East, marking a significant milestone in its global growth journey.

With over 200 professionals, Mapex AI is revolutionizing how organizations collect, process, and use geospatial data to drive smarter, faster, and more sustainable decisions. The company specializes in integrating cutting-edge technologiesincluding UAVs, LiDAR, photogrammetry, and satellite imagerywith artificial intelligence to deliver intelligent, end-to-end mapping solutions. These services support key sectors such as urban infrastructure, natural resources monitoring and management, utilities.

Key offerings from Mapex AI include:

* High-resolution 2D/3D HD mapping

* Drone-based surveys

* Digital twin creation

* Advanced asset monitoring

Its proprietary platformslike PGLAB for property tax analytics and Mapex AI Platform for automated reportingenable clients to access real-time insights and scalable solutions tailored to local and global needs.

A major innovation from Mapex is its Agentic AI model, accessible through the newly launched mapex.ai website. It allows users to interact with a GIS-specific AI assistant via text or voice to obtain real-time geospatial insights. This tool reflects the company's vision of embedding AI as an "Accompanied Intelligence" within geospatial workflows to enhance accessibility and decision-making for all stakeholders.

Mapex AI's NLP-powered POI transliteration engine further enhances multilingual data labelling and region-agnostic mapping, critical for effective implementation across diverse geographies. The company is also pioneering the shift from static reports to dynamic visual dashboards, transforming complex data into interactive, user-friendly formats.

"Our rebranding and global expansion reflect our commitment to democratizing access to spatial intelligence," said Mr. Surendra Das, CEO. "We aim to help governments and enterprises improve infrastructure planning, resource management, and sustainability outcomes through intelligent geospatial data."

Already a recognized name in industry forums, Mapex AI is set to present at leading geospatial events worldwide, showcasing its evolving solutions in AI-integrated GIS. As the demand for real-time, intelligent geospatial solutions continues to grow, Mapex is uniquely positioned to lead with innovation, precision, and purpose.

About Mapex AI:

Mapex AI delivers data-driven geospatial intelligence and customized GIS solutions, empowering industries, infrastructure projects, and governments with real-time insights for smarter planning, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.

www.mapex.ai

Contact:

Mr. Surendra Das, CEO

surendra.das@mapex.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734185/mapex.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734186/Mapex_AI_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor