Azzallure Unveils Sculptural Engagement Ring Collection in Response to Changing Bridal Preferences

New Delhi [India], June 18: Azzallure, a custom jewellery design firm with headquarters in Dubai, has released a new collection of engagement rings with striking, sculpture-like patterns. The launch is part of a larger trend among women who are choosing rings that symbolise identity, change, and personal growth over traditional, delicate styles.

From January 2024 to March 2025, Azzallure conducted internal client consultations and found that about 38% of new bridal inquiries asked for a non-traditional custom piece or a redesign of an existing engagement ring. Compared to 22% the year before, this represents a discernible increase. In contrast to the traditional solitaire or symmetrical halo rings, clients are increasingly choosing design elements like bold gold bands, offset or stacked diamond settings, and asymmetrical compositions. Previously regarded as unusual or niche, these design preferences are now creating a unique category within Azzallure's custom portfolio, especially among women between the ages of 30 and 45 who are looking for jewellery that fits with their changing identities and stages of life.

"We at Azzallure have witnessed a significant change in the way that women view bridal jewellery. It now signifies personal growth rather than merely a relationship milestone. We have observed an increase in the number of customers who want rings that represent what they are today rather than their initial selves. These works are daring, deliberate, and intensely intimate. It is our privilege to translate their stories into timeless designjewellery that doesn't just sparkle but speaks."Azzallure Chotani, Founder and CEO of Azzallure.

Azzallure's findings are consistent with more general patterns in the Indian and international jewellery markets. Over 42% of urban female consumers indicated interest in customised or redesigned bridal jewellery, citing factors like personal development, lifestyle adjustments, or changing aesthetics, according to a 2024 report by the Jewellery Trends Council India. Women between the ages of 28 and 40 have a particularly strong preference for jewellery that strikes a balance between modern design and symbolic meaning.

Unlike traditional engagement rings, which typically favour minimalism and symmetry, Azzallure's new line embraces form-forward silhouettes, irregular diamond placements, and a blend of materials including natural and lab-grown stones. Each piece is created through the brand's bespoke design process, which includes one-on-one consultations, CAD mockups, and handcrafted finishing.

"We're designing for a generation that values meaning as much as aesthetics," said the Azzallure Chotani, Founder and CEO of Azzallure. "These women are not just choosing a ringthey're choosing a reflection of their journey, and our role is to bring that to life through thoughtful, personalised craftsmanship."

The new engagement ring line reflects Azzallure's category-fluid design philosophy, which brings together natural diamonds, lab-grown stones, and high-end costume jewellery within a single curated platform. The brand aims to redefine traditional boundaries in bridal jewellery by offering designs that are emotionally resonant, stylistically diverse, and functionally versatile.

Each custom piece, like lab diamond necklaces or engagement rings, is developed in close collaboration with clients, combining storytelling with material precision. The design process typically spans three to six weeks from consultation to delivery, ensuring both technical quality and symbolic relevance.

Azzallure is a luxury diamond jewellery and bespoke brand based in Dubai, dedicated to designing and crafting exclusive, timeless pieces that inspire confidence and elegance. With a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and personalised service, Azzallure offers a curated collection that blends natural diamonds, lab-grown stones, and high-end costume jewellery. The brand's category-fluid approach caters to modern women seeking jewellery that reflects both personal evolution and enduring style.

