B L Kashyap Champions Equal Opportunity as Title Sponsor of Karnataka Women's League 2025-26

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 29: The Karnataka Women's League (KWL) 2025-26 concluded with a showcase of skill, resilience, and the spirit of champions, with B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) proudly serving as the Title Sponsor. The season celebrated the rise of women's football in Karnataka, inspiring a new generation of athletes to pursue their sporting dreams.

Kickstart FC, who are previously winners of IWL, were crowned Champions for the 7th time, Misaka United FC finished as Runners-up, and Roots FC who played and hosted IWL2 with B L Kashyap as their sponsor, earned the Fair Play Award.

The closing ceremony was graced by Chief Guests Shri Kalyan Chaubey, President - AIFF; Shri N A Haris, MLA Shanthinagar Constituency, Vice President - AIFF & President - KSFA; Shri M Satyanarayan, Deputy Secretary General - AIFF and Mr. Shakeel Rahiman, Vice President - KSFA. Guest of Honour Ms. Shruti Kashyap Choudhari, Director - Projects & Strategy, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., Title Sponsor of KWL 2025-26, also attended the event, along with representatives from KSFA, BDFA and the referees' panel.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Shruti K. Choudhari said, "As Title Sponsors, B L Kashyap is proud to support a platform that not only celebrates women in sport but also reaffirms our commitment to equal opportunities for women to excel, both on and off the field. At BLK, we believe in building more than structureswe build opportunities, equality, and a stronger future."

In a milestone moment, women footballers were presented individual awards and prize money for the first time in KWL. Aishwarya A of Kickstart FC was named Best Goalkeeper, while Dhurga P of Kemp FC earned the title of Best Defender. Aarushi Santhosh of Kickstart FC was recognised as Best Midfielder, and Kajol Dsouza of Kickstart FC claimed the Top Goal Scorer award for the KWL 2025-26 season. The prestigious Player of the Tournament honour went to Sanfida Nongrum of Misaka United FC.

Through its CSR initiatives, BLK continues to empower women's football, providing talented athletes from diverse socio-economic backgrounds the platform they deserve. The company's sustained support for Karnataka's premier women's league reflects its vision of fostering diversity, equality, and progress through sport.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes Railways, IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1200+ engineers & professionals

About Roots Football Club:

The Roots Football Club women's team was formed in the year 2020. The team qualified for the KWL in the year 2021 from A Division. We pride ourselves with having players from all walks of life, from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds. We have players from 7 states across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor