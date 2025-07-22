VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 | NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, has secured a prestigious order valued at ₹910 Crore (excluding GST) from BPTP Limited. The project entails the construction of civil structures for residential towers, associated non-tower areas, and community infrastructure in Gurugram.

This contract marks a renewed phase of collaboration between B L Kashyap and BPTP Limited.

Speaking on the new order, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "The project scope reflects the trust in our capabilities and the confidence in our execution expertise. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of construction and project delivery, ensuring a successful outcome for all stakeholders involved."

The project is expected to be executed over a period of approximately 36 months. The scope of work includes comprehensive civil construction and supervision responsibilities for residential structures and community amenities.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and built more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campus, Commercial Space, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complex, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare, Railways and Metro Infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

