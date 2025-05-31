B L Kashyap & Sons Limited reports consolidated revenue of Rs.1179.76 crore for FY25 and Rs.297.35 crore for Q4FY25

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 31: B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading civil engineering and construction company released its financial performance for the fourth quarter and year 24-25. In Q4FY25, the company achieved a consolidated revenue of Rs.297.35 crore recording a jump of 18.58% as compared to Rs.250.75 crores for Q3FY25 and a loss of Rs.3.26 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. In Q4FY24, the company achieved a consolidated revenue of Rs.348.78 crore and PAT amounted to Rs.23.66 crore.

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs.1179.76 crore and PAT of Rs.27.47 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025 as compared to Rs.1256.76 crore and PAT of Rs.52.53 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2024.

The company received orders worth Rs.1618 crore during the year and the order book closed at Rs.3021 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025. Some of the prestigious orders won; DLF City Centre Ltd., Sattva Homes Pvt. Ltd., SSS Realty & Co. and Anant Raj Limited.

Commenting on the results, Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "The company has shown strong Q4 Momentum with 18.58% sequential growth. The infrastructure and construction sector continues to face multiple macroeconomic and operational challengesincluding input cost volatility, delayed clearances, and labour availabilitywhich have impacted the topline momentum in FY25.

Despite these constraints, our focus on operational efficiency, cost optimisation, and targeted project execution enabled us to deliver a resilient performance and a healthy order inflow. The improvement in our bottom line reflects our ability to adapt and build sustainably. We remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead and are confident of staying on track to achieve our long-term growth targets, backed by a solid order book and an improving project pipeline.With a diversified project portfolio and continued emphasis on execution excellence, we are well-positioned to leverage upcoming opportunities in commercial, residential, institutional, and industrial infrastructure across key markets."

The composition of order book - segment wise is as follows: Commercial - 70%, Residential - 17%, Infrastructure/Industrial - 8% and institutional - 5%. The government sector contributes Rs. 182 crore, while the private sector constitutes Rs. 2839 crore, making up 7 % and 93 % respectively of the total order book. Haryana and Karnataka are making the largest contribution to the order book with 50.6% and 26.4% respectively followed by Delhi at 13%.

B L Kashyap and Sons Ltd. has been honoured with the 2025 Grohe Hurun India Excellence in Engineering and Construction Award by Hurun India.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campuses, CommercialSpaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1300+ engineers & professionals.

