B L Kashyap & Sons Limited secures a new order worth Rs. 364.07 crores (SEZ Project) from ESNP Property Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd

New Delhi [India], December 30: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 | NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies, has received a new order from ESNP Property Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd. The project, valued at ₹364.07 Crores (SEZ Project), involves the execution of civil and structural work for commercial project "Embassy Splendid Techzone- Blocks at Pallavaram, Chennai".

Speaking on the new order, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "We are pleased to secure this new order in Chennai from ESNP Property Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd., which further strengthens our presence in one of our key southern markets. This is the second project we have secured in Chennai this month, reflecting the confidence clients continue to place in our execution capabilities and engineering expertise. We remain committed to delivering the project with the highest standards of quality, safety, and timely execution."

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and built more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campus, Commercial Space, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complex, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare, Railways and Metro Infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

