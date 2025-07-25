B L Kashyap & Sons Limited secures new order worth Rs. 152 crore excl. GST from Embassy Development Limited

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 | NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies, has secured yet another prestigious order - this time from Embassy Development Limited. The project, valued at ₹152 Crore (excluding GST), involves the execution of civil and structural works for a premium development in Bengaluru.

This marks the third major project win for B L Kashyap in July 2025, reaffirming the company's growth momentum and leadership in India's EPC sector.

Speaking on the new order, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "This order reflects the deep trust and long-standing relationship we share with Embassy. It is a testament to our consistent performance and commitment to delivering quality with precision. We thank Embassy for the continued trust placed in us and deeply value our partnership. We look forward to contributing to another marquee development in Bengaluru."

The project is scheduled to be completed within approximately 18 months from the handover of the site.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and built more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campus, Commercial Space, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complex, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare, Railways and Metro Infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

