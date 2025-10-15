B L Kashyap & Sons Limited secures new order worth Rs. 295 crore excl. GST from Embassy Construction Pvt. Ltd

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 | NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies, has received a new order from Embassy Construction Pvt. Ltd. The project, valued at ₹295 Crore (excluding GST), involves the execution of civil and structural works for a premium development in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the new order, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "We are pleased to secure this significant order from Embassy Construction, which reinforces our enduring partnership and mutual trust. Bengaluru continues to be a key growth market for us, and this project further strengthens our presence in the region. Our team remains committed to delivering excellence through precision engineering and timely execution, upholding the quality standards that define B L Kashyap."

The project is scheduled to be completed within approximately 18 months.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and built more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campus, Commercial Space, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complex, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare, Railways and Metro Infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

